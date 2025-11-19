 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 19: Noina Finally Tells Mihir That She Loves Him, Duo Shares Intimate Moment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 19: Noina Finally Tells Mihir That She Loves Him, Duo Shares Intimate Moment

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 19: Noina Finally Tells Mihir That She Loves Him, Duo Shares Intimate Moment

Noina asks Mihir why he saved her life. Mihir tells her that she is a very good friend, but Noina then reveals that she has loved him since their college days. She confesses that Mihir never understood her feelings. She explains that she even married someone else hoping it would help her forget him, but fate brought them together again

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, November 19), Tulsi tries to light the extinguished diya in the temple, but it doesn’t ignite. Hemant then tells her that there’s a cyclone warning in Mumbai and strong winds are blowing, so the diya won’t stay lit. Still, Tulsi keeps trying, only to be left disappointed.

Tulsi says she feels as if this storm has come only to destroy everything.

Noina attempts suicide by jumping off the bridge, and Mihir immediately leaps into the water after her. He manages to pull her out and shouts for help, but she remains unconscious. Mihir carries Noina to a nearby hut, only to find no one around to assist them. He gathers some firewood and lights a small fire to warm her up. After a while, Noina regains consciousness.

Noina asks Mihir why he saved her life. Mihir tells her that she is a very good friend, but Noina then reveals that she has loved him since their college days. She confesses that Mihir never understood her feelings. She explains that she even married someone else hoping it would help her forget him, but fate brought them together again.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: RJD Workers Protest In Patna, Blame Tejashwi’s Aide Sanjay Yadav For Election Defeat
VIDEO: RJD Workers Protest In Patna, Blame Tejashwi’s Aide Sanjay Yadav For Election Defeat
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time In Presence Of PM Modi On November 20
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM For 10th Time In Presence Of PM Modi On November 20
UP Govt Moves To Boost Industrial Growth, Clears Five Major Investment Proposals
UP Govt Moves To Boost Industrial Growth, Clears Five Major Investment Proposals
Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For Smuggling Alcohol To Gujarat
Maharashtra Crime: RPF Seizes ₹1.25 Lakh Worth Illegal Liquor At Vasai Road; 2 Arrested For Smuggling Alcohol To Gujarat

Noina says she never wanted to take Tulsi’s place or break their home. She adds that while she somehow endured her own heartbreak, she cannot bear to see the same pain happening to Mitali.

Read Also
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 46: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Falls, Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav...
article-image

Noina asks Mihir to think whether he truly loves Tulsi. She confronts him and says that Tulsi is the one responsible for breaking Mitali and Angad’s marriage. Noina also tells him that the reason he stopped her from dying today is because he loves her.

On the other hand, Vrinda apologises to Angad as she feels that he has to live in the chawl because of her. But Angad tells her not to say such things. “You are with me, right? That’s all I need. I have no worries. I’m happy,” he says.

The next morning, Hemant finally takes Tulsi home from the temple. However, upon arriving, Tulsi notices that her tulsi plant has withered and the diya has gone out. She sighs, saying that it’s an ill omen, yet no one at home seems concerned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source

Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source

Ranvir Shorey Slams 'Fool' Dhruv Rathee For Criticising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer: 'You're...

Ranvir Shorey Slams 'Fool' Dhruv Rathee For Criticising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Trailer: 'You're...

Did Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Get Engaged Secretly? Diamond Ring On Actress-Model's Finger...

Did Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Get Engaged Secretly? Diamond Ring On Actress-Model's Finger...

Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners