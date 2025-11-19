Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 19: Noina Finally Tells Mihir That She Loves Him, Duo Shares Intimate Moment

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, November 19), Tulsi tries to light the extinguished diya in the temple, but it doesn’t ignite. Hemant then tells her that there’s a cyclone warning in Mumbai and strong winds are blowing, so the diya won’t stay lit. Still, Tulsi keeps trying, only to be left disappointed.

Tulsi says she feels as if this storm has come only to destroy everything.

Noina attempts suicide by jumping off the bridge, and Mihir immediately leaps into the water after her. He manages to pull her out and shouts for help, but she remains unconscious. Mihir carries Noina to a nearby hut, only to find no one around to assist them. He gathers some firewood and lights a small fire to warm her up. After a while, Noina regains consciousness.

Noina asks Mihir why he saved her life. Mihir tells her that she is a very good friend, but Noina then reveals that she has loved him since their college days. She confesses that Mihir never understood her feelings. She explains that she even married someone else hoping it would help her forget him, but fate brought them together again.

Noina says she never wanted to take Tulsi’s place or break their home. She adds that while she somehow endured her own heartbreak, she cannot bear to see the same pain happening to Mitali.

Noina asks Mihir to think whether he truly loves Tulsi. She confronts him and says that Tulsi is the one responsible for breaking Mitali and Angad’s marriage. Noina also tells him that the reason he stopped her from dying today is because he loves her.

On the other hand, Vrinda apologises to Angad as she feels that he has to live in the chawl because of her. But Angad tells her not to say such things. “You are with me, right? That’s all I need. I have no worries. I’m happy,” he says.

The next morning, Hemant finally takes Tulsi home from the temple. However, upon arriving, Tulsi notices that her tulsi plant has withered and the diya has gone out. She sighs, saying that it’s an ill omen, yet no one at home seems concerned.