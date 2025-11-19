Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 46: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Falls, Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Rises After Viral Kiss Video

Most Buzzworthy Actors | Instagram

Last week (Week 45), Rupali Ganguly topped the chart of Top 10 Hindi TV Most Buzzworthy Actors. However, this week, she slipped from the top spot. Surprisingly, one of the Bigg Boss 19 contestants, who was in fourth place last week, has claimed the second position in Week 46.

According to GossipsTv, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's lead actress Samriddhii Shukla claimed the top spot in Week 46 as the most buzzworthy actor.

She is followed by Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna at second place, who went viral on social media for his ‘adult wali pappi’ moment with wife Akansha Chamola during family week.

Rupali Ganguly, who held the top spot last week, slipped to third position in Week 46. Another Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Ashnoor Kaur, secured the fourth spot as one of the most buzzworthy actors. The fifth position was claimed by Pati Patni Aur Panga winner Rubina Dilaik.

Top 10 Hindi TV Most Buzzworthy Actors Week 46

Samridhii Shukla (YRKKH)

Gaurav Khanna (BB19)

Rupali Ganguly (Anupama)

Ashnoor Kaur (BB19)

Rubina Dilaik (PPP)

Rohit Purohit (YRKKH)

Sumbul Touqeer (Itti Si Khushi)

Smriti Irani (KSBKBT2)

Ayesha Singh (Mannat)

Sharad Kelkar (TSTK)

Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna's VIRAL Video

The new clip from the family week of Bigg Boss 19, featuring Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola, went viral in no time, not because of emotional moments, but because of the couple's unexpected, funny, and bold interaction that netizens couldn't stop sharing. In the video, Akanksha enters the house while Gaurav is frozen. Instead of getting teary or sentimental, she instantly brings humour into the moment.

Once Gaurav is released, the husband and wife share a warm hug and walk into the house hand-in-hand. However, Gaurav is immediately asked to freeze again. In response, Akanksha playfully warns Bigg Boss with her mischievous threat. She says, "Release kar do warna mai Gaurav ko adult wali pappi de dungi," leaving the contestants cheering in excitement. The episode featuring Gaurav and his wife’s cute moment aired on November 18, 2025.