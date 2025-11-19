 'Aditya Dhar Crossed Limit Of Cheapness': Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Violence In Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar, Compares It To ISIS Beheadings
Dhruv Rathee criticised Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar for showcasing intense gore, violence and torture in the trailer of the Ranveer Singh-led film, which was unveiled on November 18. Soon after the trailer dropped, Dhruv took to his official X account and compared the graphic visuals in the promo to ISIS-style beheadings

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee slammed Aditya Dhar, the director of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, for showing gore, violence and torture in the film's trailer which was unveiled by the makers on November 18.

Taking to his official X account soon after the trailer was released, Dhruv compared the gory scenes shown in the video to ISIS beheadings.

The YouTuber wrote, "Aditya Dhar has truly crossed a limit of cheapness in Bollywood. The extreme violence, gore and torture shown in his latest film trailer is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it 'entertainment'."

article-image

"His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitizing them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture. This is the chance for Censor Board to show if have a bigger problem with people kissing or watching someone get skinned alive," he added.

When an X user commented, "I would refrain from commenting anything before watching the movie," Dhruv replied, "The trailer shows enough… every character from the hero to the villains engage in torture and normalize brutality."

The trailer of Dhurandhar doesn't give much about the storyline of the film, and it just introduces the characters. However, the makers have shown that the backdrop of the film is terrorism, and it is based on true events.

Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025. It also stars Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and others.

According to reports, Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. The second part will reportedly hit the big screens in 2026. However, the makers have not reacted to the reports yet.

