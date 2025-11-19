 Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Day 3: Armaan Mallik Advises Brother Amaal Mallik To Stay Away From Tanya Mittal
In the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, Armaan Mallik will be seen entering the house and reuniting with his brother. The duo shares an emotional moment, hugging and catching up after being months apart. During their heartfelt conversation, Armaan also gives Amaal insight into the ongoing dynamics and relationships in the house, advising him to stay away from Tanya Mittal

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19's family week has created a wave of excitement among viewers. The makers have finally released the much-anticipated promo of Amaal Mallik’s reunion with his brother, Armaan Mallik. In the clip, Armaan enters the Bigg Boss 19 house, serenading his brother with Amaal’s popular song, 'Kaun Tujhe'.

Armaan will be seen having a heartfelt conversation with Amaal during their reunion. He appreciated the way his brother is playing in the show, saying, "You are what you are. You’ve shown all your colours."

Discussing alliances and changing relationships in the house, Armaan expressed that he didn't appreciate the story Tanya had narrated to him. Calling it 'anti-Armaan,' he suggested Amaal to stay away from Tanya. The 'Main Rahu Ya Na Rahu' singer also described Amaal and Tanya’s early friendship to be fine but voiced his disapproval over the sudden shift in their relationship.

The conversation then moved to now-eliminated contestant Neelam Giri, whom Armaan called the "golden hearted girl" of the house. The duo (Armaan & Amaal) were later seen discussing the overall dynamics of the house.

article-image

Amaal Couldn't Meet Brother Armaan Before Entering Bigg Boss 19

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal mentioned that he couldn’t meet his brother Armaan before coming to the Salman Khan-hosted show due to certain reasons. Dedicating their newly released song, 'Kyun Mujhse Door Tha' to his brother, Amaal expressed his hope that the clip would reach Armaan.

On the other hand, Armaan was always seen supporting his brother. He once shared on X, "No one will ever understand our journey, and that’s ok. From two young, innocent kids to who we are today, only we know the storms we’ve faced and the battles we’ve fought side by side. Love you @AmaalMallik." He further thanked Amaal, "Thank you for standing up for me in the house, but we don’t need to prove anything to anyone.. humaare gaane hi humaari kahaani hai (sic)."

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

