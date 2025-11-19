 Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh Sippy - EXCLUSIVE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh Sippy - EXCLUSIVE

Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh Sippy - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ramesh Sippy addressed long-standing claims that the writers demanded unusually high fees at the time, something many believed filmmakers wouldn’t agree to in that era. Responding to whether Sholay also faced such fee-related challenges, Sippy clarified that the situation was more about evolution than conflict

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy shared an insight into how the iconic screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar renegotiated their value after the massive success of Sholay. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sippy addressed long-standing claims that the writers demanded unusually high fees at the time, something many believed filmmakers wouldn’t agree to in that era.

Responding to whether Sholay also faced such fee-related challenges, Sippy clarified that the situation was more about evolution than conflict. "They started with me on a monthly salary. Before Sholay, they asked, ‘Can we have a larger amount?’ I agreed and they quoted a figure. I said okay."

But the turning point came after Sholay became one of India’s biggest blockbusters. According to Sippy, Salim–Javed soon began charging higher fees, an increase the director willingly accepted. “Then they went on to take 10 times the amount. Even in the next film, Shaan, I paid 10 times the amount,” he revealed.

Sippy stressed that the duo had earned their stature. “Sholay being such a big hit, they deserved it. They should be paid. So if you are the maker, you make a judgement and take a call. If it is a fair thing, then why not?”

FPJ Shorts
What Is Bloomscrolling: The Internet Trend Replacing Doomscrolling With Joy
What Is Bloomscrolling: The Internet Trend Replacing Doomscrolling With Joy
'I Remember This Name': Erling Haaland Breaks The Internet After Sealing Norway's First World Cup Berth in 28 Years
'I Remember This Name': Erling Haaland Breaks The Internet After Sealing Norway's First World Cup Berth in 28 Years
BSEB Invites Applications For Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Coaching Programme For JEE & NEET 2028 Aspirants
BSEB Invites Applications For Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Coaching Programme For JEE & NEET 2028 Aspirants
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Details Here
Read Also
EXCLUSIVE: Will Sholay Get A Sequel 50 Years After Its Release? Director Ramesh Sippy Says, 'Baatein...
article-image

Salim–Javed’s success not only transformed Hindi cinema’s storytelling landscape but also reshaped the way writers were valued in the Hindi film industry.

Salim and Javed are one of Indian cinema’s most influential writing duos. They delivered several classics that helped shape Bollywood’s storytelling era. Their best works, besides Sholay, include Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and Shaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Update: Pari Starts A New Career As She Heads To Mumbai, Actress Ishita Dixit Reveals 'She...

Anupamaa Update: Pari Starts A New Career As She Heads To Mumbai, Actress Ishita Dixit Reveals 'She...

'Aditya Dhar Crossed Limit Of Cheapness': Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Violence In Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar,...

'Aditya Dhar Crossed Limit Of Cheapness': Dhruv Rathee SLAMS Violence In Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar,...

'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...

'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...

Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Stream The Documentary...

Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Stream The Documentary...

AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As...

AP Dhillon India Tour 2025: Ranveer Singh, Karan Aujla, Sanjay Dutt & Hardik Pandya To Feature As...