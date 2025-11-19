Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh Sippy - EXCLUSIVE

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy shared an insight into how the iconic screenwriting duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar renegotiated their value after the massive success of Sholay. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sippy addressed long-standing claims that the writers demanded unusually high fees at the time, something many believed filmmakers wouldn’t agree to in that era.

Responding to whether Sholay also faced such fee-related challenges, Sippy clarified that the situation was more about evolution than conflict. "They started with me on a monthly salary. Before Sholay, they asked, ‘Can we have a larger amount?’ I agreed and they quoted a figure. I said okay."

But the turning point came after Sholay became one of India’s biggest blockbusters. According to Sippy, Salim–Javed soon began charging higher fees, an increase the director willingly accepted. “Then they went on to take 10 times the amount. Even in the next film, Shaan, I paid 10 times the amount,” he revealed.

Sippy stressed that the duo had earned their stature. “Sholay being such a big hit, they deserved it. They should be paid. So if you are the maker, you make a judgement and take a call. If it is a fair thing, then why not?”

Salim–Javed’s success not only transformed Hindi cinema’s storytelling landscape but also reshaped the way writers were valued in the Hindi film industry.

Salim and Javed are one of Indian cinema’s most influential writing duos. They delivered several classics that helped shape Bollywood’s storytelling era. Their best works, besides Sholay, include Deewaar, Zanjeer, Don, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and Shaan.