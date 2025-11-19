Did Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Get Engaged Secretly? Diamond Ring On Actress-Model's Finger Sparks Buzz

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Mahieka Sharma have been making headlines with their romantic social media updates. They have been giving fans a peek into their blossoming relationship. Recently, Hardik shared snapshots of his special moments celebrating his "Big 3" - Maheika, son Agastya, and his pet dog. However, one particular photo has sparked speculation.

In the picture, Hardik and Maheika are seen praying together, while a sparkling diamond ring on Maheika’s finger has led many to believe the couple may have gotten secretly engaged. Fans took to social media platforms to discuss whether the couple has taken their relationship to the next level.

Other visuals show the couple in traditional attire, with Hardik planting a kiss on Maheika’s cheek. Photos also them participating in religious rituals.

Reportedly, a few days back, Mahieka also shared a picture on her Instagram channel in which the ring on her left hand's finger is clearly visible.

However, the couple has not reacted to the speculations yet.

Hardik and Mahieka's relationship

Hardik’s romance with Maheika comes after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, his wife of four years and mother of Agastya. The couple, who renewed their wedding vows in 2023, announced their amicable split in July 2024. Post his divorce, Hardik also reportedly dated actress and singer Jasmin Walia.

The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka official on his birthday this year by sharing photos with her. It may be mentioned that the duo had jetted off for a beach vacation to celebrate the special day.

On October 10, Hardik and Mahieka were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka is a model and actress who also creates fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram handle.

She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and later took on several short roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019) alongside Vivek Oberoi.

The 24-year-old has also featured in advertisements. In her modeling career, Mahieka has collaborated with leading Indian designers including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor.