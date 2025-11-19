Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 | Instagram

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 took place on Wednesday, November 17, at 8:30 pm KST (5 pm IST). The red carpet festivities kicked off at 3:30 pm IST at KBS Hall in Yeouido, with top K-drama stars dazzling in their stunning outfits. The ceremony was opened by AKMU's Lee Chan Hyuk, while K-pop sensation Boy Next Door stole the spotlight with their show-stopping appearance.

Actors Hyun Bin (Harbin) and Son Ye-jin (No Other Choice) became the first married couple to win Popular Star Award together at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards. The others who won the Popular Star Award were- Park Jin-young from Hi-Five and Lim Yoon-a from Pretty Crazy.

46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025: Best New Actor & Actress

The 'Best New Actor' award was won by Ahn Bo Hyun for 'Pretty Crazy', while the 'Best New Actress' award was won by Kim Do Yeon for 'Idiot Girls' and 'School Ghost: School Anniversary.'

Most Popular Film/ Most Viewed Film

The 'Most Popular Film/ Most Viewed Film' award was won by 'My daughter is a Zombie.' While the 2nd place was taken by Harbin, followed by Firefighters, Yadang The Snitch, and No Other Choice.

Best Cinematography and Lighting Award

Director Hong Kyung-pyo and Park Jeong-woo won Best Cinematography award for movie Harbin. While the nominees were- Kim Woo-hyung and Kim Min-jae for No Other Choice, Pyo Sang-woo and Song Hyeon-seok for The Ugly, Ju Sung-rim and Choi Jong-ha for Uprising, and Choi Chan-min and Yoo Seok-moon for Hi-Five.

Best Supporting Actor & Actress

Best Supporting Actor award was received by Lee Sung Min for No Other Choice while the Best Supporting Actress award was given to Park Ji Hyun for Hidden Face.

Best Director

Best Director award at 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 was won by Park Chan Wook for No Other Choice. Since he was not present at the event, the award was taken by actor Lee Sung-min on his behalf.

Popular Star Award

Popular Star Award was won by Chung Jung-won. The nominees for this award were- Park Jin-young, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, and Im Yoon-ah.

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 aired live on South Korea’s KBS2 on Wednesday, November 19. If you missed it, you can watch it here: