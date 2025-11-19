 Travis Scott Ignores Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTravis Scott Ignores Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Travis Scott Ignores Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Videos of Travis Scott have been circulating on social media. In one clip, the rapper-singer is seen leaving the airport and getting into his car, paying no attention to the waiting paparazzi. Unlike other international celebrities who often engage with photographers upon arriving in Mumbai, Travis skipped the interaction entirely, heading straight to his vehicle

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

Rapper Travis Scott arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 19) for his first-ever concert in the city. Several photos and videos of the singer-rapper have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Travis is seen leaving the airport premises and stepping inside his car. However, he ignored the paps.

Unlike other international celebs who usually interact with paparazzi upon arriving in Mumbai, Travis headed straight into his car and jetted off. He was surrounded by his team and security officials.

Take a look at one of his videos here:

Travis Scott's Mumbai concert

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
Palghar Teacher Arrested After Class 6 Girl Dies Following 100 Sit-Up Punishment; Booked Under BNS For Culpable Homicide
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style Against Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Complete Formalities In Quick Time; Jammu & Kashmir Wrapped Things Up In Style Against Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Fast-Tracks PM Ekta Malls To Take ODOP Crafts Global, Boost Rural Employment
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners
Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

After igniting Delhi with a power-packed show last month, the rapper touched down in the city for his first-ever Mumbai concert with his Circus Maximus tour.

He is set to perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course, which has been turned into a massive festival-like setup for his India tour. The show began around 5 pm, with supporting acts and build-up performances warming up the crowd.

Expect a Travis Scott trademark spectacle with surging bass, wild visuals, and high-octane stage energy that have defined his global shows. With Mumbai making space for thousands of fans, the venue is set for giant screens, immersive lighting, and the explosive sound design La Flame is known for.

The rap icon performed at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. He started his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

Who Won Best Actor & Actress At 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025? Check Full List Of Winners

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Day 3: Armaan Mallik Advises Brother Amaal Mallik To Stay Away From Tanya...

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Day 3: Armaan Mallik Advises Brother Amaal Mallik To Stay Away From Tanya...

Travis Scott Ignores Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Travis Scott Ignores Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh...

Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar Charged 10 Times More For Shaan After Sholay's Success, Reveals Ramesh...

Anupamaa Update: Pari Starts A New Career As She Heads To Mumbai, Actress Ishita Dixit Reveals 'She...

Anupamaa Update: Pari Starts A New Career As She Heads To Mumbai, Actress Ishita Dixit Reveals 'She...