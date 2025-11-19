Travis Scott Ignores Paps As He Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert; Watch Video

Rapper Travis Scott arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 19) for his first-ever concert in the city. Several photos and videos of the singer-rapper have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Travis is seen leaving the airport premises and stepping inside his car. However, he ignored the paps.

Unlike other international celebs who usually interact with paparazzi upon arriving in Mumbai, Travis headed straight into his car and jetted off. He was surrounded by his team and security officials.

Take a look at one of his videos here:

Travis Scott's Mumbai concert

After igniting Delhi with a power-packed show last month, the rapper touched down in the city for his first-ever Mumbai concert with his Circus Maximus tour.

He is set to perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course, which has been turned into a massive festival-like setup for his India tour. The show began around 5 pm, with supporting acts and build-up performances warming up the crowd.

Expect a Travis Scott trademark spectacle with surging bass, wild visuals, and high-octane stage energy that have defined his global shows. With Mumbai making space for thousands of fans, the venue is set for giant screens, immersive lighting, and the explosive sound design La Flame is known for.

The rap icon performed at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18. He started his Asia tour with India, followed by stops at Seoul in Korea, Sanya in China and Tokyo in Japan.

Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.