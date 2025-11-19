 EXCLUSIVE: Will Sholay Get A Sequel 50 Years After Its Release? Director Ramesh Sippy Says, 'Baatein Hoti Hain, Lekin...'
EXCLUSIVE: Will Sholay Get A Sequel 50 Years After Its Release? Director Ramesh Sippy Says, 'Baatein Hoti Hain, Lekin...'

Sholay remains iconic 50 years after its release, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, and Amjad Khan. Fans have long demanded a sequel, but director Ramesh Sippy said, "Personally, I think Sholay should not be attempted again." On remaking it, he added, "Baatein hoti hain iske bare mein, lekin I have never been tempted."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
India's beloved classic Sholay continues to remain iconic even 50 years after its release. One of the most iconic films of Bollywood, it starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan, among others. Fans have long been demanding a sequel, and now, director Ramesh Sippy has finally revealed whether a Sholay sequel is in the works.

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Ramesh said, "Baatein hoti hain iske bare mein, lekin I have never been tempted. What I wanted to make came out right; it does not mean that I have to remake it or follow up with a sequel. One also has to understand the concept of a sequel. Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar have passed away. Then, Amjad’s character was a major one. Sanjeev, shayad fir bhi another person in that getup might have worked, but certainly not Gabbar. You cannot… the disappointment will be there itself. I think I did not find it wise; maybe others think differently. Personally, I think Sholay should not be attempted again."

Further, when asked if Sholay would be made today and who would play Jai and Veeru, Ramesh simply replied, "I won’t venture into making it again, because I am not going to make it again. It is a fair question, I am not against it… But I have not thought of it in that way."

Sholay To Re-Release

Meanwhile, Sholay is set to re-release across 1,500 screens across India on December 12, 2025, on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Sharing the official announcement, Sippy Films posted on social media: "Sholay: The Final Cut—in cinemas December 12, 2025. Experience the original uncut version for the first time ever, restored in 4K and Dolby 5.1 by the Film Heritage Foundation."

