Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Abhira Tries To Make Vani & Maira Friends Amid Dance Competition

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27: Today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Dadi Sa asking Abhira and Armaan about their dance preparations. When they admit to making last-minute changes, Dadi Sa grows concerned about how they are managing everything. Soon after, Meher arrives at the Poddar house with food, claiming it is for the family. This upsets Abhira, who refuses to accept the food, citing Pahadi Amavasya as an excuse. She asks Meher to distribute the food among the needy instead, saying it would help wash away sins.

Meher then instructs the man accompanying her to keep the prasad inside. Under the pretext of doing so, the man secretly searches for a pendrive. As Abhira becomes irritated by his repeated questions, Armaan tries to calm her by holding her hand, but she refuses to listen. Just as the man finds the pendrive, Tanya arrives and questions his presence. He apologizes and claims he entered by mistake. After he leaves, Meher fumes over the failed task. The man later informs her that the pendrive has fallen into Vani’s bag.

Later, Abhira asks Armaan not to bring up Meher and instead focus on the dance competition. Vidya blesses Maira and wishes her luck for the competition but refuses to support Vani. However, Abhir steps in and takes Vani’s side.

Cut to Abir’s house, where he continues to hide the truth about his concert being canceled from Kiara. He asks his manager to edit an old video and send it to her, making it appear as though he attended the concert.

Meanwhile, Meher is seen plotting to retrieve the pendrive and kill Vani. On the other hand, Abhira and Vani head to the competition with Armaan and Maira. Abhira grows worried after noticing Vani’s hostility toward Maira and decides to make one final attempt to mend their relationship.

Before the competition begins, a twist is announced: parents will face off against each other. Abhira prays she does not have to compete against Armaan, but fate has other plans. Seeing this as an opportunity, she decides it is time to unite Maira and Vani. She asks both girls to find a wristband she has “lost,” hoping they will work together. However, instead of bonding, they search separately.

While Vani is looking for the wristband, the same man sent by Meher tries to render her unconscious, but is interrupted by a sudden noise. Soon after, both Maira and Vani approach Abhira, claiming they have found the band. Before Armaan and Abhira head for the face-off, Vani wishes Armaan good luck, and Maira tells her mother that she loves her.

Elsewhere, Manisha’s friends ask her not to come to Kitty after learning about her daughter’s addiction. Hurt by the humiliation, Manisha vows to uncover who is trying to defame Kiara.

The episode ends with a dramatic promo showing the man attempting to snatch Vani’s bag containing the pendrive. As she struggles to protect it, Maira rushes to help. Vani falls to the ground, and Maira screams for her mother. Abhira arrives just in time and realizes that the thief was carrying medication to make Vani unconscious. She is left wondering why he came so well prepared.