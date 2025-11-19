Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down After Emotional Reunion With Brother Armaan Malik After 3 Months—VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

Amaal Mallik's brother, singer Armaan Malik, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 19 in tonight's episode (November 19) during Family Week. Amid rumours of Armaan visiting his brother, the makers have released the promo, offering a glimpse of the emotional reunion after three months.

The promo begins with Armaan entering the Bigg Boss house and singing Amaal's hit song Kaun Tujhe from the 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. As he reaches the garden area, Amaal, who had been asked by Bigg Boss to stay frozen, is seen breaking down the moment he spots his brother. Armaan then plants a sweet kiss on Amaal's forehead, and when Bigg Boss announces that Amaal can move, the duo shares a heartfelt hug.

Armaan probably entered Bigg Boss 19 house yesterday. The singer took to X to inform his fans via post that "Been an emotional day 🥺." To this, excited fans reacted, saying, "I'm imagining Amaal’s reaction after seeing you in BB. He doesn't cry but Armaan ko dekh kar roya hoga." Another excited fan tweeted, "Excited for the episode!! It will be a wholesome moment seeing the two brothers reunite🥹."

Been an emotional day 🥺 — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) November 18, 2025

I'm imagining Amaal’s reaction after seeing you in BB. He doesn't cry but Armaan ko dekh kar roya hoga. — Alisha 💖 (@Witty_Alisha) November 18, 2025

😔 I know it’s hard. You’re an amazing brother! Im Very happy that you got to see him. I can’t wait to see the promos. Hanging tight , stay strong he’ll be back soon full on blast! Lots of blessings & hugs to you ! 😇 — Malaika Hannan🇱🇰🇺🇸 (@MalaikaAmith) November 18, 2025

I feel you so deeply, your bond with Amaal is rare and beyond what most can ever understand. — Tabbu (@Its_Tabbu) November 18, 2025

@ArmaanMalik22 how's amaal? Gili pappi diya ki nhi apne 😭😭😭!

Ykw I just can't wait for the episode 😭 — Brishti (@__Brishti__) November 18, 2025

Excited for the episode!! It will be a wholesome moment seeing the two brothers reunite🥹 — Mia🌸 (@Popcorn362000) November 18, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Farrhana Bhatt's Mother To Enter in Latest Episode

Farrhana's mother is also set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Farrhana was asked to stay frozen as her mother walked in. Overcome with emotion, she got emotional and fell at her mother's feet, seeking her blessings.

Farrhana's mother later said to Gaurav Khanna, "Main aapki fan se bhi badi fan hoon." When Gaurav asked her to say it to Farrhana's face, her mother joked, "Use thodi na pata TV kya hai."

The promo then showed Amaal joking in the latest episode by asking Farrhana's mother why her daughter's tongue is so big, hinting towards her speaking ill-words. Farrhana's mother replied, "Aapse thodi kum hai (zaban lambi)."

In the previous episode, we also saw Gaurav's wife, Akansha Chamola, stealing the limelight with her bubbly appearance in the show. A video of her asking Bigg Boss to unfreeze Gaurav or else she will give 'an adult wali pappi' went viral on social media.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.