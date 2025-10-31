 Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Stream The Documentary Online
Dining With The Kapoors is a documentary series that celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, along with other members, will be seen in the upcoming Netflix show Dining With The Kapoors

Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Dining With The Kapoors | Netflix

Dining With The Kapoors is a documentary series that celebrates 100 years of Raj Kapoor's legacy. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, along with other members, will be seen in the upcoming Netflix show Dining With The Kapoors.

Dining with the Kapoors revolves around the themes of cuisine, familial ties, cinema, and heritage, as it delves into the renowned Bollywood family's collective past, customs, and affection for both the film industry and one another. The series showcases honest discussions, personal narratives, and an insight into their tight relationships, frequently during meals at family events.

Dining With The Kapoors: Streaming details

The show is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 21, 2025. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on Instagram and captioned, "Kapoor Khandaan ka lunch invite aa gaya hai 🥰 and you're invited ✨ Watch Dining With The Kapoors, out 21 November, only on Netflix."

Storyline

Dining with the Kapoors is a documentary series that explores the renowned Indian film family, revealing their private lives through discussions on food, family, and their collective passion for cinema. It includes individuals such as Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, providing a glimpse into their relationship as they honor their family heritage.

Cast and characters

Dining With The Kapoors features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with Bharat Sahni, among others.

Powerhouse behind Dining With The Kapoors

Dining With The Kapoors is created by Armaan Jain. It is directed and written by Smriti Mundhra. The show is produced by Aavashyak Media. It will showcase a glimpse of the Kapoor family behind the camera at the family table.

