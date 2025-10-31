 Inside Bollywood Stars' Halloween Party: Deepika Padukone As Singham, Karan Johar As Anthony Bridgerton & Ranveer Singh As Spiderman - VIDEO
The Halloween party was a star-studded affair, attended by several Bollywood A-listers. In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen dressed as Lady Singham whereas Alia Bhatt is seen in Lara Croft's costume. The video also gives a glimpse of Ranveer Singh as Spiderman and filmmaker Karan Johar as Netflix's Bridgerton character Anthony Bridgerton

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared a video on Friday (October 31) to give a glimpse of Bollywood stars' Halloween party. It looks like the party was hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar, however, there is no confirmation yet.

The party was a star-studded affair, attended by several A-listers. The video features Bollywood celebrities dressed in their Halloween costumes, most of which were inspired by popular movie characters.

In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen dressed as Lady Singham whereas Alia Bhatt is seen in Lara Croft's costume. The video also gives a glimpse of Ranveer Singh as Spiderman and filmmaker Karan Johar as Netflix's Bridgerton character Anthony Bridgerton.

Other Bollywood celebs who attended the bash are Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Ayan Mukerji and others.

The video also showed Nita Ambani as late actress Audrey Hepburn. When Orry asked his fans and followers who they think was the best dressed, most of them voted for Nita Ambani.

Janhvi commented, "Nita aunty committed." Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Nita aunty for the win 🏆" Actresses Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar also voted for Nita Ambani.

Halloween, celebrated every year on October 31, is one of the most popular festivals across the world, especially in Western countries. Over the centuries, Halloween evolved into a fun-filled celebration that combines spooky folklore with modern traditions.

Today, Halloween is synonymous with costumes, candy, and creativity. People of all ages dress up as ghosts, witches, superheroes, and movie characters, attending themed parties or trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods.

In recent years, Halloween celebrations have gained popularity in India, where celebrities and influencers often host lavish costume parties.

