 'Reel Ka Badmaash, Goa Bhag Gaya...': Prince Narula Reveals Visiting Elvish Yadav's Gurgaon Home After Receiving Threats From Him
Prince Narula, a contestant on The 50, revealed he visited Elvish Yadav's Gurgaon home after receiving threats. Speaking about the controversy, he said, "Mein Punjab ka hokar uske gaon, Gurgaon tak ja kar aaya... Usne jitne bhi calls karvaye, meine sabko bola, 'Usko toh maar padne wali hai.' Woh Goa bhag gaya. Reel ka badmaash hai." Fellow contestant, Maxtern also called Elvish a 'reel gangster.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Prince Narula, currently a contestant on the reality show The 50, spoke about his major controversy with Elvish Yadav, which began after a verbal argument during Rodies XX, where both were gang leaders. In the latest episode, Prince revealed that Elvish sent him threats, including through gangsters, prompting him to visit Elvish's Gurgaon home to show he was not intimidated.

While speaking to YouTuber Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, who also once had a major controversy with Elvish in 2024, stated, "Mein Punjab ka hokar uske gaon, Gurgaon tak ja kar aaya, uske ghar ke bahar tak gaya. Usne mujhe dhamki di thi aur mujhe bohot phone karwaye, usse-isse gangsters se, lekin meine kisi ki nahi suni. Jidhar hum pahunch chuke hai, woh udhar pahunch bhi nahi sakta."

He added, "Usne jitne bhi calls karvaye, meine sabko bola, 'Usko toh maar padne wali hai.' Woh Goa bhag gaya. Reel ka badmaash hai, logon ne uske hawa de kar rakhi hai ki gangster hai..."

Check out the video:

'Woh Proper Reel Gangster Hai': Maxtern On Elvish Yadav

During the episode, Maxtern opened up about his 2024 fight with Elvish Yadav, involving Lakshay Kaushik, where Yadav, along with several others, had allegedly assaulted him at a garment shop. Talking about the incident, Maxtern said:

"Aapki (Elvish) audience low IQ hai, usko pata hai woh kuch nahi kar sakta, uska meine darr dekha hai aankhon mein. Woh proper reel gangster hai, real gangster ban nahi sakta." Further, he also claimed that before the fight, Elvish had transferred Rs 1 lakh to his bank account, though he had no idea why.

Maxtern added that Elvish told him he had shot a music video, which had been delayed a few days before their fight. However, he asked Maxtern to shoot a scene in which Elvish would slap him.

Maxtern said that Elvish had asked him to work together, and at that time, he wasn’t in a good mental state. When Yadav offered friendship, it made him emotional, but Elvish allegedly lied that Maxtern had cursed at his mother.

Maxtern shared that the confusion deepened when Lakshay Kaushik, a close friend of Elvish and fellow contestant on The 50, contacted him and asked him to return the Rs 1 lakh.

