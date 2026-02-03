Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Home In West Bengal Post Retirement Announcement, Spotted Flying Kite From Terrace—VIDEO

Aamir Khan | Photo Via X

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a special visit to singer Arijit Singh at his residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal. The actor was spotted landing in Kolkata on Sunday, where he attempted to avoid the paparazzi but was eventually caught on camera, smiling and waving at them.

Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh's Home In West Bengal

He reportedly headed straight to Arijit's Jiaganj home by road, keeping the visit under wraps until he arrived late Sunday night. However, despite his efforts to maintain a low profile, videos of Khan’s visit quickly went viral on social media, alerting even Arijit's neighbourhood to the actor's presence.

On Monday afternoon, February 2, Aamir was spotted on the rooftop of Arijit's home, also his studio, near Shibtala Ghat in Jiaganj, where the actor was seen flying a kite. Aamir was accompanied by his crew, with visuals suggesting the moment was being filmed. Several people gathered on nearby terraces, eager to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Reportedly, as filming continued, Arijit quickly moved away from the frame.

Check out the video:

Aamir Khan was spotted at Arijit Singh's house in Jiaganj (WB)

The two stars had lunch together. Did they discuss music and films, or has Aamir Khan asked him to change his mind. Aamir Khan was also seen on the rooftop of Arijit's house, holding a kite and a spool of string. pic.twitter.com/NG0QhU8aCc — Beautiful mind (@manik199) February 2, 2026

Aamir's visit to Arijit comes days after the singer announced his retirement as a playback singer after 15-years in the industry.

About Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan's Collaboration

Arijit and Aamir have previously collaborated on several projects, including Naina from Dangal, songs such as Tere Hawaale, Tur Kalleyan, and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi from Laal Singh Chaddha, and Sar Aankhon Pe Mere from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement

On January 28, Arijit announced in a social media post that he is retiring as a playback singer and will no longer take on any new assignments.

"God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music," the singer wrote.

As of now, the exact reason behind Aamir Khan’s visit to Arijit Singh's home remains unknown.