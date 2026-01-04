Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'

Suniel Grover, Aamir Khan |

Actor Sunil Grover, in the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who had arrived to promote their latest film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Merim took everyone by surprise when he appeared dressed like Aamir Khan and delivered a spot-on mimicry so seamless that the internet almost believed it was the superstar himself.

Aamir Khan Reacts To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him

While audiences showered him with praise, Aamir Khan has now reacted to Sunil’s impersonation.

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, Aamir said, "I won’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. I saw a small clip. Now I’m going to watch the whole episode. But what I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe!!"

'No Malice In It At All'

"There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest," added Khan.

Sunil Grover's Playful Dig At Jaya Bachchan

During the episode, Sunil also subtly took a dig at veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. A clip from the latest episode has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving viewers amused.

In the viral clip, Sunil is seen posing for paparazzi on the show’s set and interacting with them. While praising the photographers, he cheekily remarks, "Kapde acche pehne hue hai tumne. Pant acchi hai aaj," a line that many viewers interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Jaya's recent controversial comments about paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil often mimics other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, and Salman Khan. His perfect mimicry consistently leaves the audience in splits.