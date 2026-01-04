 Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'

Actor Sunil Grover, in the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, took everyone by surprise by dressing like Aamir Khan and delivering a spot-on mimicry. Reacting to it, Aamir said, "I won't even call it mimicry... I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe!"

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Suniel Grover, Aamir Khan |

Actor Sunil Grover, in the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who had arrived to promote their latest film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Merim took everyone by surprise when he appeared dressed like Aamir Khan and delivered a spot-on mimicry so seamless that the internet almost believed it was the superstar himself.

Aamir Khan Reacts To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him

While audiences showered him with praise, Aamir Khan has now reacted to Sunil’s impersonation.

In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, Aamir said, "I won’t even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt I was watching myself. I saw a small clip. Now I’m going to watch the whole episode. But what I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn’t breathe!!"

FPJ Shorts
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Raigad Police Secure Top Rank In Maharashtra With Strong Crime Detection
Raigad Police Secure Top Rank In Maharashtra With Strong Crime Detection
Leopard Creates Panic Again In Thane: Enters Residential Area, Attacked A Pet Dog, Horrific Scene Caught On CCTV
Leopard Creates Panic Again In Thane: Enters Residential Area, Attacked A Pet Dog, Horrific Scene Caught On CCTV
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned
Read Also
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma...
article-image

'No Malice In It At All'

"There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest," added Khan.

Sunil Grover's Playful Dig At Jaya Bachchan

During the episode, Sunil also subtly took a dig at veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. A clip from the latest episode has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving viewers amused.

In the viral clip, Sunil is seen posing for paparazzi on the show’s set and interacting with them. While praising the photographers, he cheekily remarks, "Kapde acche pehne hue hai tumne. Pant acchi hai aaj," a line that many viewers interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Jaya's recent controversial comments about paparazzi.

Read Also
'Inko Koi Kutta Bhi Nahi Janta...': Hindustani Bhau LASHES Out At Jaya Bachchan Over 'Gande Pant'...
article-image

Meanwhile, on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil often mimics other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, and Salman Khan. His perfect mimicry consistently leaves the audience in splits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...

The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After...

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In ₹5 Crore Fraud Case Days After...

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At...

Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At...

'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash &...

'Looks Cheap, Really Bad': Ektaa Kapoor's AI Tribute In Naagin 7 To Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash &...

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer...

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh Starrer...