'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO

Sunil Grover | Instagram

Are comedians secretly AI in human form? Sunil Grover is making waves again, this time for nailing Aamir Khan's look and mannerisms. Known for his spot-on impressions of Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, Grover has once again left fans impressed with his uncanny ability to mimic Bollywood’s perfectionist superstar, proof that imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery!

In the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil came dressed in as Aamir. He came in wearing a printed kurta with red pants. He had hairband in his hair and spectacles. Sunil looked too much similar to Aamir that fans at one moment believed that it was actually him. He then jokingly made the comment on Aamir's marriage, by asking guest Kartik Aaryan, "Shadi ho gayi tumhari?" To this, host Kapil Sharma replied, "Unki nahi hui." To this, Sunil who was in disguise of Aamir, replied, "Avi ek bhi nahi hui?"

Seeing Sunil play the role of Aamir, a user commented, "Sunil grover as Amir khan in the great Indian kapil show. He can easily beat AI when comes to comedy and get-up (sic)." Another joked, "Sunil Grover’s mimicry skills are way better than Kartik Aaryan’s copy-paste acting (sic)." "Sunil Grover can easily beat AI," tweeted another. Some dubbed the actor and comedian to be a "chameleon." One confused viewer wrote, "Ohh teri....At first I thought Aamir was there. Watched again and still thought it was Aamir but after reading the caption i finally recognised Sunil Grover (sic)."

In the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, Kartik and Ananya Panday came as the guests to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.