Taapsee Pannu Spotted Enjoying India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium; Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was among the many spectators cheering from the stands during the India vs Namibia clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (February 12) and drew attention both on and off the field.

Visuals of Taapsee enjoying the game have been shared across social media platforms. Dressed in a simple yet stylish black outfit, the actress appeared relaxed and fully immersed in the high-energy atmosphere of the stadium. Several netizens shared photos of her reaction to the game.

Known for her love of sports, Taapsee’s presence at the stadium came as no surprise to fans. The actress has often spoken about her passion for athletics and fitness. She notably portrayed former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj in the biographical sports drama Shabaash Mithu, a role that required extensive cricket training and was appreciated for its authenticity.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha’s film Assi. The film tackles the deeply relevant and sensitive issue of sexual violence in the country. Its recently released trailer has already sparked conversations and drawn attention for its hard-hitting theme and powerful narrative.

Assi is slated to release on February 20, 2026. Apart from Taapsee, the movie also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

The film won't be getting a solo release. It will be clashing at the box office with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein.

On February 12, the actress took to Instagram to share a long note in which she urged audience to watch 'rooted real stories'.

Taapsee wrote, "Getting back to the drill..... This time, let's not hide behind the excuse that Hindi cinema doesn't make rooted real stories, Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance when a film and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in their capacity to get the film to you. Let's not shove it under the carpet that it's our laziness and not the inefficiency of the film industry to bring such stories to THEATRES. If we want to compete with world cinema let's start with supporting OUR stories. The real ones (sic)."

"Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film n sitting back. We deserve good cinema only when we value it. The society will soon be derived of good films not because we have consistently called out mediocrity, but because you chose to stay silent when your voice could help push towards supremacy (sic)," she further wrote.