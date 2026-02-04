Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's Investigative Courtroom Drama

The makers of Assi released the film’s trailer, following the intrigue generated by its motion poster. The investigative courtroom drama is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The trailer introduces Taapsee as a determined lawyer who refuses to compromise in her fight for justice. Kani Kusruti’s character forms the emotional centre of the story, with her case driving the narrative forward.

The hard-hitting trailer depicts Kani Kusruti’s character as a survivor of a brutal gang rape, after which she is thrown out of a moving car. Taapsee's character takes up her case and she is determined to secure justice. However, the journey is far from straightforward, as she is forced to navigate a challenging legal battle and prove in court that the crime was indeed committed.

The visuals in the trailer suggest a tense investigation that moves beyond the courtroom. It delves into uncomfortable and disturbing social realities.

Rather than focusing solely on legal arguments, the trailer hints at broader questions around morality, responsibility and the impact of present-day actions on future generations. The narrative appears to explore the intersection of law, society and conscience, positioning the film as more than a conventional courtroom drama.

The film also features Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa appear in special roles.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, Anubhav Sinha said in a press note, "For me, my film has to hit the core of the story. With Assi, it felt like a loud thud exactly where it should. That impact compelled me to make this film. The story draws from everyday news, realities we often choose to ignore. To tell a story like this, Taapsee is a natural... you just take her there and she delivers her best."

Taapsee said, "I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they’re happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it’s not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from."

Assi, backed by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, is set to hit the big screens on February 20. It will clash with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein.