 Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's Investigative Courtroom Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAssi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's Investigative Courtroom Drama

Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's Investigative Courtroom Drama

The hard-hitting trailer depicts Kani Kusruti’s character as a survivor of a brutal gang rape, after which she is thrown out of a moving car. Taapsee Pannu's character takes up her case and she is determined to secure justice. However, the journey is far from straightforward, as she is forced to navigate a challenging legal battle and prove in court that the crime was indeed committed

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Assi released the film’s trailer, following the intrigue generated by its motion poster. The investigative courtroom drama is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The trailer introduces Taapsee as a determined lawyer who refuses to compromise in her fight for justice. Kani Kusruti’s character forms the emotional centre of the story, with her case driving the narrative forward.

The hard-hitting trailer depicts Kani Kusruti’s character as a survivor of a brutal gang rape, after which she is thrown out of a moving car. Taapsee's character takes up her case and she is determined to secure justice. However, the journey is far from straightforward, as she is forced to navigate a challenging legal battle and prove in court that the crime was indeed committed.

The visuals in the trailer suggest a tense investigation that moves beyond the courtroom. It delves into uncomfortable and disturbing social realities.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Registration Process For 350 Posts Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army SSC Tech 67 Entry 2026: Registration Process For 350 Posts Closes Tomorrow; Apply Now At joinindianarmy.nic.in
Turkish Airlines Flight From Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Fire; All 236 People Onboard Safe
Turkish Airlines Flight From Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing In Kolkata After Engine Fire; All 236 People Onboard Safe
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel

Rather than focusing solely on legal arguments, the trailer hints at broader questions around morality, responsibility and the impact of present-day actions on future generations. The narrative appears to explore the intersection of law, society and conscience, positioning the film as more than a conventional courtroom drama.

Read Also
'What Kind Of Next Generation...': Taapsee Pannu Strongly REACTS To Rape Of 6-Year-Old Girl By Three...
article-image

The film also features Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa appear in special roles.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, Anubhav Sinha said in a press note, "For me, my film has to hit the core of the story. With Assi, it felt like a loud thud exactly where it should. That impact compelled me to make this film. The story draws from everyday news, realities we often choose to ignore. To tell a story like this, Taapsee is a natural... you just take her there and she delivers her best."

Taapsee said, "I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they’re happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it’s not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from."

Read Also
'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled...
article-image

Assi, backed by T-Series and Benaras Media Works, is set to hit the big screens on February 20. It will clash with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia & Arushi Chawla Set To Be Eliminated Next, But There's A Twist- Reports
Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI Misuse, Fake Endorsements
Vivek Oberoi Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights Against AI Misuse, Fake Endorsements
Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's...
Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Takes On A Brutal Case & Fights For Justice In Anubhav Sinha's...
Taskaree Actress Zoya Afroz Disagrees With AR Rahman's Remarks On Communal Bias: 'My Experience Has...
Taskaree Actress Zoya Afroz Disagrees With AR Rahman's Remarks On Communal Bias: 'My Experience Has...
'How Is The Government Of India Ensuring My Safety?: Abhinav Shukla Questions Authorities About...
'How Is The Government Of India Ensuring My Safety?: Abhinav Shukla Questions Authorities About...