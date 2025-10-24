 'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled In Denmark With Mathias Boe
'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled In Denmark With Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu had earlier stated that she and Mathias Boe' parents share a home in Denmark, but she continues to divide her time between Mumbai and Denmark. However, her remarks were taken out of context and this led to sensationalised reports suggesting that she had "moved abroad permanently"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image

Actress Taapsee Pannu called out a media portal for falsely claiming that she has shifted to Denmark with her in-laws. The Dunki actress married former badminton player Mathias Boe in March 2024 in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Known for keeping her personal life away from the limelight, Taapsee has rarely spoken about her relationship or marriage.

Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about her life in Denmark, where her husband's parents live with them. However, her remarks were taken out of context and this led to sensationalised reports suggesting that she had "moved abroad permanently."

article-image

Reacting to one such post by a leading news portal that read, "India chhod videsh mein shift hui mashhoor actress Taapsee Pannu", she shared it on her Instagram story and blasted the outlet for spreading misinformation.

Taapsee wrote, "Can there be a less false and less sensational headline!!!??? Ya phir headline galat ho ya sahi, aap toh kahenge ‘Sabse tez’ portal. Maybe slow down and do a little bit of research…???"

Adding a touch of sarcasm, she further commented, "PS - WTF is this while munching my dosa in this humid hot Mumbai morning."

In her interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee had clarified that she and Mathias' parents share a home in Denmark, but she continues to divide her time between Mumbai and Denmark.

Explaining the cultural difference, she said, "What is strange for Danes but normal for us Indians is that Mathias' parents live with us. They have their own space on the ground floor - their bedroom, living room, dining, and lounge area. It’s the most Indian thing I brought into the house, and it took us a while to convince them because it’s not so common to live with grown-up kids in Danish culture. Since we keep travelling, we wanted someone to come home to, and it’s a beautiful feeling; it truly feels like home."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen on the big screens in Khel Khel Mein. She will next be seen films like Gandhari and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

