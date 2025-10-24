 'Role Was Not Suitable, Maza Nahi Aaya...': Paresh Rawal REJECTS Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Despite Impressive Script
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Role Was Not Suitable, Maza Nahi Aaya...': Paresh Rawal REJECTS Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Despite Impressive Script

'Role Was Not Suitable, Maza Nahi Aaya...': Paresh Rawal REJECTS Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Despite Impressive Script

Paresh Rawal was rumoured to star in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Drishyam 3. The franchise began in 2013 with Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam version starring Mohanlal. Paresh revealed that while the makers approached him, he declined. The 70-year-old actor said, "Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel the role was suitable. Maza nahin aaya."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Paresh Rawal was rumoured to star in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Drishyam 3. The Drishyam franchise began in 2013 with Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam version starring Mohanlal, which was later remade in Hindi in 2015. While Mohanlal has already started shooting Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, Devgn's Hindi crime drama, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is set to begin soon.

Paresh Rawal Rejects Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn

Paresh has now revealed that the makers approached him to play a pivotal role in the project. However, Paresh rejected the role in Drishyam 3. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (on reading about my part)."

Read Also
'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...
article-image

Paresh Rawal Praised Drishyam 3 Script

FPJ Shorts
India Unveils Special Postage Stamp To Mark 80 Years Of United Nations
India Unveils Special Postage Stamp To Mark 80 Years Of United Nations
MCA Inaugurates Club Members Lounge At The Iconic Wankhede Stadium
MCA Inaugurates Club Members Lounge At The Iconic Wankhede Stadium
Bee Magical Shines Bright, Wins Prestigious P Hadow Trophy At Pune Racecourse
Bee Magical Shines Bright, Wins Prestigious P Hadow Trophy At Pune Racecourse
Reliance Industries Says Will Comply With US Sanctions On Russian Oil
Reliance Industries Says Will Comply With US Sanctions On Russian Oil

Rawal added, "But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega."

Paresh Rawal Work Front

On the work front, Paresh was recently seen in the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

The film was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. 

Thamma was released in theatres on 21 October 2025, clashing with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.The Taj Story, Bhooth Bangla, Badtameez Gill, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

Read Also
Thamma Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal & Nawazuddin Siddiqui...
article-image
Read Also
Paresh Rawal Apologises To Director Priyadarshan For Quitting Hera Pheri 3, Meets Akshay Kumar &...
article-image

Next, the actor has The Taj Story, Bhooth Bangla, Badtameez Gill, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in his pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Genius' Piyush Pandey: 'Working Around Him Always Felt...

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To 'Genius' Piyush Pandey: 'Working Around Him Always Felt...

'Role Was Not Suitable, Maza Nahi Aaya...': Paresh Rawal REJECTS Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Despite...

'Role Was Not Suitable, Maza Nahi Aaya...': Paresh Rawal REJECTS Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Despite...

'No Words To Express Our Grief': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Adman Piyush Pandey's Death

'No Words To Express Our Grief': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Adman Piyush Pandey's Death

'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are...

'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are...

'What A Mind-Blowing...': Allu Arjun Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, Can't Stop Praising...

'What A Mind-Blowing...': Allu Arjun Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, Can't Stop Praising...