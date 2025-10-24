'Role Was Not Suitable, Maza Nahi Aaya...': Paresh Rawal REJECTS Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Despite Impressive Script

Paresh Rawal was rumoured to star in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming Drishyam 3. The Drishyam franchise began in 2013 with Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam version starring Mohanlal, which was later remade in Hindi in 2015. While Mohanlal has already started shooting Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, Devgn's Hindi crime drama, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is set to begin soon.

Paresh Rawal Rejects Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn

Paresh has now revealed that the makers approached him to play a pivotal role in the project. However, Paresh rejected the role in Drishyam 3. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (on reading about my part)."

Paresh Rawal Praised Drishyam 3 Script

Rawal added, "But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega."

Paresh Rawal Work Front

On the work front, Paresh was recently seen in the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

The film was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Thamma was released in theatres on 21 October 2025, clashing with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Next, the actor has The Taj Story, Bhooth Bangla, Badtameez Gill, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in his pipeline.