'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj Mahal Dome In The Taj Story's Poster

Actor Paresh Rawal unveiled a new poster for his upcoming film The Taj Story, which sparked major controversy as it depicted him removing the dome of the Taj Mahal, with a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from it. The poster received backlash, with social media users calling it 'propaganda' and 'fake.' Following the criticism, Paresh issued a statement clarifying that the film does not "deal with any religious matters."

Paresh Rawal Issues Clarification Over The Taj Story Controversy

The 70-year-old actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote on Monday, September 29, "The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion."

Check out the full statement:

The Taj Story Cast

The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

The Taj Story is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31. Produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and CA Suresh Jha, the film is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel.

Paresh Rawal Work Front

The actor has several films in the pipeline.

Paresh is currently gearing up for the release of Thamma, the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which began with Stree (2018). The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is set to release on October 21, 2025.

Next, Paresh Rawal has Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome to the Jungle, and Badtameez Gill lined up.