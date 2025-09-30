 'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj Mahal Dome In The Taj Story's Poster
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj Mahal Dome In The Taj Story's Poster

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj Mahal Dome In The Taj Story's Poster

Actor Paresh Rawal unveiled a poster for his upcoming film The Taj Story, showing him removing the Taj Mahal’s dome with a statue of Lord Shiva emerging, sparking backlash on social media. Addressing the controversy, he tweeted, "The film does not deal with any religious matters… We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Actor Paresh Rawal unveiled a new poster for his upcoming film The Taj Story, which sparked major controversy as it depicted him removing the dome of the Taj Mahal, with a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from it. The poster received backlash, with social media users calling it 'propaganda' and 'fake.' Following the criticism, Paresh issued a statement clarifying that the film does not "deal with any religious matters."

Paresh Rawal Issues Clarification Over The Taj Story Controversy

The 70-year-old actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote on Monday, September 29, "The makers of the film 'The Taj Story' clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion."

Check out the full statement:

FPJ Shorts
'Jai Mata Di': Pakistani Women Rejoice Tilak Varma's Innings In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'Jai Mata Di': Pakistani Women Rejoice Tilak Varma's Innings In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
Delhi Teen Launches ‘Saahas’ To Promote Organ Donation Awareness
Delhi Teen Launches ‘Saahas’ To Promote Organ Donation Awareness
IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals To Team India; Claims Report
IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals To Team India; Claims Report
Karnataka Govt Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Services Recruitment
Karnataka Govt Announces 3-Year Age Relaxation For Civil Services Recruitment
Read Also
'I Haven't Offered Them': Paresh Rawal Reacts To Backlash & Trolling Over His Urine-Drinking...
article-image

The Taj Story Cast

The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

The Taj Story is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 31. Produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and CA Suresh Jha, the film is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel.

Paresh Rawal Work Front

The actor has several films in the pipeline.

Paresh is currently gearing up for the release of Thamma, the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which began with Stree (2018). The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is set to release on October 21, 2025.

Read Also
'My Lawyer Has Sent Appropriate Response': Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence On Akshay Kumar's Lawsuit For...
article-image

Next, Paresh Rawal has Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome to the Jungle, and Badtameez Gill lined up.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...

Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati...

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli...

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Catches A Snake Inside BB House; Netizens Say, 'Nehal Hogi Apne Asli...

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...

'Watch Film & Form Opinion': Paresh Rawal REACTS To Backlash Over Shiva Statue Emerging From Taj...

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separated: What's The Age Gap Between Them?

Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party

Sydney Sweeney Wears Britney Spears' Iconic 'Circus' Outfit At Her Space-Themed 28th Birthday Party