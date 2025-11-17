Who Is Talha Anjum, The Pakistani Rapper Who Took Social Media By Storm By Waving Indian Flag At His Concert?

X (Twitter)

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum made headlines recently for waving the Indian flag at his concert in Nepal. His video went viral on social media, and while some netizens loved his gesture, some trolled him. According to reports, a fan handed him the Indian flag during the concert. In the viral video, we can see Talha waving the flag proudly, and he later drapes it around his shoulders while performing.

Check out the video below...

Talha Anjum carried an INDIAN flag at his recent show pic.twitter.com/xBnKOt8wk7 — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) November 16, 2025

After facing the backlash on social media, the Pakistani rapper tweeted, "My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.. (sic)."

My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.. 🇵🇰 🇳🇵 🇮🇳 — Talha Anjum (@talhahanjum) November 16, 2025

Who Is Talha Anjum?

We are sure a lot of people are wondering who Talha Anjum is. Well, Anjum is a 30-year-old Pakistani rapper who hails from Karachi, Pakistan. In 2012, along with Talhah Yunus, he formed an Urdu rap group named Young Stunners. The two together worked on many songs and rose to fame with their track Burger-e-Karachi. Later, together, they gave many hits.

Anjum is not just a rapper, but also an actor. In 2024, he starred in a movie titled Kattar Karachi. The film also starred Kinza Hashmi and Imran Ashraf.

The Pakistani rapper has 3 million followers on Instagram, and currently, his profile is not available in India like many other Pakistani celebrities.

Talha Anjum-Naezy Controversy

Indian rapper Naezy couldn't recognise Anjum in an interview, and that sparked a controversy. Reportedly, after Naezy's interview went viral, Anjum came up with a song titled Kaun Talha.

Addressing the controversy, Naezy, in an interview, had said, "He thinks everyone knows him and that he is like AR Rahman. He’s safe because he’s in Pakistan. Now, he cannot visit India. In Mumbai, he would have been beaten like a dog."