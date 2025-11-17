Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar To Release In 2 Parts; Second Instalment To Hit The Big Screens In 2026: Report

YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the movie will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, and according to a report, the Aditya Dhar directorial is all set to release in two parts. While the first part hits the big screens on December 5, 2025, the second instalment will release in 2026.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first installment. It’ll end at a decisive point and the story will then continue in the second part.”

“It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively, and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into 2 parts. If this is the plan, then Dhurandhar’s part 2 will arrive next year, preferably in the first half," added the source.

Dhurandhar Runtime

Earlier, the entertainment portal had reported that Dhurandhar's runtime is of three hours and five minutes, making it the longest film of Ranveer. And now, they have reported about the film being released in two parts.

Well, let's wait for the confirmation from the makers about it. They might give a hint about two parts at the trailer launch of the film.

Dhurandhar Trailer Launch

The trailer launch of Dhurandhar was scheduled to take place last week. But, due to the blast in Delhi, it was postponed, and now, it will take place on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

More than 2000 fans of Ranveer are expected to attend the event.

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sar Arjun.