Naagin 7 Release Date Postponed To December Because Of Bigg Boss 19 Finale? Check Latest Update

Naagin 7 | Instagram

Naagin remains one of television’s most successful supernatural franchises, and the makers are determined to maintain its impact. Reports suggest they are planning a perfectly timed one-week promotional rollout for Naagin 7. To ensure everything aligns with their strategy, the team has decided to shift the new season’s release date further ahead.

According to Telly Express, Naagin 7’s release has been postponed to December, instead of the originally planned November launch. Reports suggest the makers are fine-tuning the opening week episodes to ensure perfection. Another factor is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, which currently dominates viewership. To avoid affecting TRPs, Naagin 7 is now expected to premiere after Bigg Boss 19’s finale on December 7, 2025.

Naagin 7 Potential Release Date

Since Bigg Boss 19 will be completing on December 7, the channel is reportedly planning to drop the first episode Naagin 7 on December 13, 2025. The makers have wittily removed the release date from the posters of the show.

Producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the lead actress of Naagin 7 on Bigg Boss 19 show. It was revealed on Salman Khan's show that the finalist of Season 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, will be seen as the lead actress of Naagin 7. Talking about her presence in Bigg Boss and now getting a big break, she said, "I still remember the moment on Bigg Boss 16 when Ekta ma'am said she found her next Naagin and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour (sic)."

Naagin first premiered in 2015, and this 10 years, we have alwatched six seasons of the show. The inaugural season starred Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in the lead roles, setting the stage for what would become one of television’s most popular supernatural franchises.