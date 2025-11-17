 Bigg Boss OTT's Armaan Malik Receives Death Threats; Urges Punjab Police To Take Action - Watch Video
Bigg Boss OTT's Armaan Malik Receives Death Threats; Urges Punjab Police To Take Action - Watch Video

Bigg Boss OTT fame Armaan Malik, who has four children, three with his first wife Payal Malik and one with his second wife Kritika Malik, rose to prominence for his polyamorous lifestyle. In a recent social media post, Armaan revealed that he has been struggling for the past month, claiming that he and his children have been receiving death threats.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Armaan Malik | Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT fame Armaan Malik took to Instagram to reveal that he and his children have recently been receiving death threats. He uploaded a video on social media, and the influencer urged the Punjab police to take strict action against the threats. As evidence, Armaan included an audio clip in the video.

"Avi avi jo mujhe dhamki aayi hai, wo sun ke na aapke rongte khade ho jayenge (The threat I just received, if you hear it, you will get goosebumps)," said Armaan in his recent post.

Armaan Malik Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers For Unfair Portrayal Of Amaal Mallik, DELETES Post Later:...
He further explained that he has been enduring this harassment for the past month. It is not only he who has been threatened but his children as well. Urging the Punjab government to intervene, he attached an audio clip in which the person threatening his family says, "Apne bache ko bacha ke rakhiye, tujhe goli baad me lagegi tere bachchon ko pehle lagegi."

Armaan's recent social media post has left his fans worried. A user commented on his post, "We will pray for u 🙏." Another wrote, "We are always with u plz be safe n don't go out for some days."

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
How Many Kids Does Armaan Malik Have?

Armaan has four kids, three from his first wife, Payal Malik, and one from his second wife, Kritika Malik. Armaan and Payal have twin Ayaan and Tuba and Chirayu. On the other hand, Armaan and Kritika have a son named Zaid.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
Ever since Armaan appeared on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 with his wives, the trio has gained significant attention and popularity. They continue to be very open about their relationship on social media, attracting a large following. Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 was won by Sana Makbul.

