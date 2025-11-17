Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother Amritesh Mittal, Who Might Be Entering The BB19 House In Family Week?

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

It is family week in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan, is set to enter the house, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces. However, the biggest excitement is building around who will arrive from Tanya Mittal’s family. It is speculated that her brother will be entering the house this week, and the audience is very curious to know about him.

As per X account, Mr. Khabri, Tanya's brother Amritesh will be coming to Bigg Boss 19 house during family week. As per the reports, he will be staying in the house for a night. Reportedly, seeing her brother, Tanya will get emotional. Let us further wait for the episode to release to see their conversation and Tanya's reaction.

Amritesh's Instagram handle is @amriteshmittal. His social media handle was private previously, but he has now kept it public. Tanya once posted a picture with her brother with the caption, "In a world full of storms, I promise to always be your shelter. You’ll never face it alone, little brother. Ammu❤️🧿."

It will be exciting to see Tanya's family and her dynamics with them inside the house, as she is seen keeping them away from the limelight.

Previously, there has been much controversy around Tanya's brother. An ex-employee of Tanya accused Amritesh of threatening him. The ex-employee lodged a Non-Cognizable complaint against the Bigg Boss 19 contestant's brother. In an interview with TV Window, the ex-employee claimed that Tanya's brother came outside his house and threatened him of killing. The whole scenario took place after the ex-employee made funny content on Tanya.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.