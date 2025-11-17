'Both My Darlings Are Waiting For Me': Rajkummar Rao's Speech For Patralekhaa & Newborn Baby Wins Hearts - VIDEO

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary on November 15. They shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram. The actress recently received an award for her performance in the film Phule.

Rajkummar attended the award show to collect the trophy on Patralekhaa's behalf on Monday. The actress shared a video from the event and thanked her husband and 'best friend'.

In the video, shared by Patralekhaa, the Badhaai Do actor is seen on stage after receiving the award. He thanked the makers of Phule on behalf of his wife.

Rajkummar also said, "Thank you jury for thinking of Patralekhaa because I think she is such a wonderful actor. She didn't get too many opportunities but whenever she got them, she has killed it - be it Phule, IC814, Citylights and many more. And now, of course, I have to go to the hospital where both my darlings are waiting for me."

Sharing the video, Patralekhaa wrote, "Thank you so much for honouring me with the Best Actor Female for #Phule. Thank you @ananthmahadevanofficial @pratikgandhiofficial and @dancingshivaproduction and thank you my best husband @rajkummar_rao for receiving this prestigious award on my behalf."

Reacting to the video, filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "We saw ur Best award in the hospital yesterday."

His speech won hearts and netizens lauded him for praising his wife.

On November 15, the couple shared a joined announcement about the arrival of their baby girl. The announcement read, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar."

Rajkummar captioned the post as, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for around a decade, and on November 15, 2021, they tied the knot. After their wedding, multiple times there were speculations that the actress was pregnant. But, finally, in July this year, they announced that they are all set to become parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar has a few films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Toaster and Ujjwal Nikam biopic. On the other hand, Patralekhaa has a film titled Suryast lined up. She will also be seen in an OTT series titled Gulkanda Tales.