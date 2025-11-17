 'Police Have Been Misguided': Vikram Bhatt Reacts To FIR Accusing Him Of ₹30 Crore Fraud Linked To Wife's Biopic Project
The complaint was lodged by Indira IVF founder, Dr Ajay Murdia, at Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur. Murdia accused filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his associates of cheating, financial misconduct, and making false assurances. He further hinted that the complaint may be backed by forged documents. Bhatt also alleged that Murdia halted work on the film Virat and failed to clear pending payments

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has broken his silence after an FIR was filed against him and seven others, including his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, in an alleged Rs 30 crore fraud case connected to a proposed biopic. The complaint was lodged by Indira IVF founder, Dr Ajay Murdia, at Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur. Murdia accused the filmmaker and his associates of cheating, financial misconduct, and making false assurances.

Reacting to the allegations, Bhatt dismissed the claims outright. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “Yes, I found out today that an FIR has been filed against eight of us. I’ve read it, and in my view, it is misleading. The police have been misguided because the things written in the FIR are absolutely wrong.”

article-image

He further hinted that the complaint may be backed by forged documents. “It’s obvious something forged must have been created to convince the police. I don’t know what exactly, but there must be something.”

Bhatt alleged that Murdia himself halted work on the film Virat and failed to clear pending payments. “He stopped the film midway. The technicians are still owed around Rs 2.5 crore. They’ve been calling him. I believe this is a tactic to avoid clearing dues,” he claimed.

According to the FIR, Murdia stated that he was introduced to Bhatt through Udaipur resident Dinesh Kataria, who met him in a music group claiming strong connections within the Mumbai film industry. In April 2024, Murdia visited a studio in Mumbai where Kataria introduced him to Bhatt. The filmmaker allegedly assured him that he would oversee the entire filmmaking process and urged him to keep transferring funds.

Reportedly, the doctor claimed that the fraud exceeds Rs 30 crore, including investments for a biopic based on his late wife and other film projects. The FIR names Vikram Bhatt, Shwetambari Bhatt, their daughter Krishna Bhatt, and several others.

article-image

Police have registered a case under relevant sections, and the investigation is currently underway. Bhatt said he is fully prepared to cooperate with authorities. “I have complete proof of what I’m saying. If the police need documents, I’ll show everything. After that, it will be clear who is right and who is wrong,” he said.

