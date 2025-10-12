 Mumbai: Director Vikram Bhatt's Office Discs Allegedly Sold By Employees, Police Booked 2 For Cheating
Two employees of Vikram Bhatt’s VSB Production LLP, Jitendra Sharma and Rakesh Pranigrahi, are accused of selling raw movie footage and misusing office mobile phones. The fraud, ongoing since March, came to light after staff complaints. Police have registered a case under criminal breach of trust and are investigating further.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Vikram Bhatt | File photo

Mumbai: The Versova police registered a case against two individuals for allegedly cheating. The accused, Jitendra Sharma and Rakesh Pranigrahi, allegedly used hard discs and mobile phones from the office of director and producer Vikram Pravin Bhatt, 43 for personal purposes. Bhatt operates VSB Production LLP, and the company's production manager, Nasir Khan, 46, filed a complaint with the police. On October 10, the police registered the case.

According to the FIR, Bhatt's VSB Production LLP is located on J.P. Road, Andheri West. Vikram and his wife, Shwetambri Bhatt, noticed that since March 2025, discs from his office were missing. The discs contained raw footage of his movies, and someone had misused them. Bhatt suspected the account manager, Rakesh Pranigrahi, and asked production manager Khan to keep an eye on the situation.

Following this, Khan observed that Jitendra Sharma, who worked under Panigrahi, had all the discs in his possession. Whenever any staff member needed a disc for work, Sharma first took permission from Pranigrahi and then provided it. However, in the last two months, whenever staff requested discs, Sharma gave various excuses and avoided providing them.

On September 13, executive assistant Mohit Kumar asked Sharma about the discs. Sharma said that he had sold the discs to Ashok Krush on Pranigrahi's orders. The discs were sold for Rs.5,000–6,000 each, with half of the money allegedly going to Pranigrahi. Up to 10 discs were sold. When Bhatt’s staff asked Sharma to return the discs, afterwards, he kept his mobile phone switched off and stopped coming to work. Subsequently, Pranigrahi also stopped coming to the office and did not return the company’s mobile phones.

The police registered the case against Pranigrahi and Sharma under Sections 316 (4) (criminal breach of trust) and 3 (5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

