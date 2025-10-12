Varun Dhawan Walks Out Of No Entry 2 After Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor Still Part Of Cast: Report

Photo Via Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently exited ‘No Entry 2’, reportedly over creative differences. Following Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan has also stepped away from the Anees Bazmee-directed film. While an official confirmation about Varun’s exit is still awaited, reports suggest that Diljit’s departure has 'made things a bit complicated' for the project.

Varun Dhawan Walks Out Of No Entry 2

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source close to the production said, "Now Varun’s dates are locked for Bhediya 2. We're figuring out the new combinations. Arjun Kapoor is still very much on board."

As of now, Varun has not yet reacted to his exit from No Entry 2.

Reports suggest that Dhawan will only be free by mid-2026, and the makers are now looking for actors to replace both him and Diljit Dosanjh in the film

Boney Kapoor Confirms Diljit Dosanjh's Exit

No Entry 2 producer Boney Kapoor confirmed Dosanjh's exit from the film and told NDTV, "We have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together."

The original stars, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, won’t feature in No Entry 2, confirmed Boney, adding that the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.

Earlier, while announcing the film, Boney had told PTI, "That chapter is over (of the old star cast). Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination."

Varun Dhawan Work Front

On the work front, Dhawan was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

He also has Border 2 in his pipeline, also starring Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.