Wonder Man OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Marvel Series?

Marvel fans, get ready! The much-anticipated series ‘Wonder Man’ is finally on its way to streaming soon, marking another exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role, the series will introduce audiences to Simon Williams, a Hollywood stuntman-turned-superhero, known as Wonder Man — a classic Marvel character making his live-action debut. The series is set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026. The Indian audiences will able to watch it on JioHotstar.

About Wonder Man

Wonder Man is an upcoming miniseries which is created by Destin Daniel Cretton. It is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It is intended to be the 17th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios. It is produced by Bonnie Munoz under the banner of Marvel Television, Onyx Collective and Family Owned.

Plot overview

The story is expected to explore the glitz and chaos of Hollywood through the eyes of Simon Williams, a struggling actor who navigates the world of superheroes, while also trying to make a career comeback. It will also feature Ben Kingsley reprising his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi, adding a dose of comic relief and nostalgia for longtime Marvel fans.

About Yahya Abdul-Mateen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for his performances in Aquaman, Watchmen, and The Matrix Resurrections, is set to bring a fresh and powerful energy to this complex superhero. The series is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ensuring a blend of high-octane action, humor, and emotional depth.

Why watch it?

With Marvel experimenting more with character-driven narratives, Wonder Man is expected to blend action, satire, and introspection — a fresh take in the superhero genre.