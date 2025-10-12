 Filmfare Awards: SRK On Kajol's Heartfelt Gesture, Reveals She Traveled For Him Despite Being Unwell To Recreate Their 90s Romance
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned as a host at the Filmfare Awards 2025, delighting fans with a nostalgic performance alongside Kajol, recreating their 90s romance with hits like Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai. Shah Rukh revealed that despite being unwell, Kajol traveled to Ahmedabad, showcasing her heartfelt dedication.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned as a host at the Filmfare Awards 2025, and one of the most-talked-about moments was his performance with Kajol, which gave fans major nostalgia as they recreated their 90s romance through songs like Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, King Khan also revealed Kajol’s heartfelt gesture for him.

Kajol's Heartfelt Gesture For Shah Rukh Khan

According to IANS, Shah Rukh Khan revealed on stage that despite battling an illness, Kajol traveled to Ahmedabad at his request, showcasing her dedication and commitment to recreating their timeless on-screen magic.

article-image

Several other celebrities delivered power-packed performances at the awards night. Siddhant Chaturvedi paid tribute to the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, performing timeless classics like Chahe Koi Mujhe. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon honoured another iconic veteran, Zeenat Aman, dancing to evergreen hits such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Movies

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs, have defined on-screen romance in Indian cinema for decades.

article-image

The duo has collaborated on several hit films, including Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

