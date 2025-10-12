Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Self-Reflection Moments: From Gym Workouts To Playtime With Dogs

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 12, 2025

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a series of images and opened up about her journey toward living her highest self

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who maintains a fit lifestyle and a perfect physique, was seen working out in the gym

Sharing photos, Samantha wrote, "All that I think, say, do, and aim for should honor my highest self. That's what came to me during my silence. Now, I just hope I can live it, not just say it"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning as ever in an orange ethnic suit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in a relationship with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru

Samantha was seen performing a pooja, looking graceful in an orange suit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest post features a stunning bouquet of flowers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave fans a peek into her fun playtime with her dogs