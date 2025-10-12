‘Yami Gautam Deserved It’: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Post After Winning Filmfare Best Actress Award For Jigra, But Netizens Are Not Happy

Instagram: Alia Bhatt

Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on Saturday, October 11, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The award function was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, and we got to watch a few videos of it on social media. When it comes to winners, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her performance in Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial had failed to impress the audience and the critics, and even Alia’s performance had received a mixed response.

On Sunday, Alia shared a heartfelt post after winning the award. She posted, "This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life. @vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan , @dheerhira.. thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame.”

“So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same. It felt truly full circle @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb for being my calm through it all. For now, all I can say is “Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna (sic)," she further wrote.

Netizens Are Not Happy With Alia Bhatt Winning Best Actress Award

Well, netizens feel that Alia didn’t deserve the Filmfare Best Actress award for Jigra. A netizen commented, “Filmfare became a paan masala award long ago. I mean this performance over Yami gautam’s 370. Who are we kidding? (sic).”

Another Instagram user wrote, “How did you win in the popular category when the movie is a big flop. Kriti was better tbh! (sic).” One more netizen commented, “Yami Gautam deserved it. The movie was not good and so was the performance. It was flop at theatre and flop at OTT too. How can it win a popular category award? (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Meanwhile, Alia now holds the record of the maximum number of Filmfare Best Actress awards with six awards to her name. Earlier, Kajol and Nutan were holding the record with five awards each.