Cow Named 'Alia Bhatt' Caught Priyanka Gandhi's Attention While Touring Wayanad: Politician Calls It 'Cutie Pie'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent visit to Kerala has sparked attention, not just for her political outreach but for an unexpected, adorable encounter. During her visit to a dairy farm in Thiruvambady, Wayanad, Priyanka met a cow named Alia Bhatt, a moment that quickly went viral after she shared it on social media.

A light-hearted encounter goes viral

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Wayanad MP posted a cheerful video in which she’s seen petting and feeding the cows. “Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!! Due apologies to Ms. Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!),” she wrote playfully.

The heartwarming video of Priyanka’s interaction with the cows, especially the one sharing a Bollywood star’s name, quickly drew thousands of views and comments. Netizens praised her down-to-earth demeanor, with many appreciating her humorous yet compassionate approach to grassroots engagement.

Drawing attention to Dairy farmers’ plight

Amidst the lighthearted tone, Priyanka’s post also brought focus to a pressing issue, the financial and infrastructural challenges faced by India’s dairy farmers. She highlighted concerns such as the rising cost of veterinary medicines, inadequate insurance coverage, and poor access to quality cattle feed.

“Unfortunately, dairy farmers are struggling with multiple difficulties and many are unable to make ends meet,” she wrote. Priyanka added that she intends to write to the concerned ministry to raise these issues formally and push for better support mechanisms.

Interacting directly with farmers

In the shared video, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen speaking with local dairy farmers, taking notes, and listening attentively to their concerns. She expressed her gratitude in the post, writing, “My gratitude to the many farmers who were kind enough to spend time explaining these issues to me. I will do whatever I can to help.”

Her post received over 22,000 views, with users praising her initiative. “It’s commendable that you’re meeting and understanding the farmers’ difficulties. We hope the ministry addresses the critical issues soon,” one user commented.