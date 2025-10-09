Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'

Neha Dhupia | Instagram

Actress Neha Dhupia, 45, has opened up about her journey with a 21-day anti-inflammatory challenge and the noticeable benefits she has experienced so far. The “Bad Newz” star revealed that while the initial days were slightly challenging, the regimen has now started showing positive results.

Adjusting to the anti-inflammatory concoction

Neha shared that the MCT oil used in the mixture felt “a bit heavy” initially. Under the guidance of nutritionist Richa Gangani, she was advised to allow 3-4 days for her body to adjust and to mix the entire concoction in water. “I followed this method, and it started working for me. I am on Day 8,” Neha noted.

The power-packed anti-inflammatory drink

The concoction combines raw turmeric, raw ginger, 5-7 black peppercorns, nigella seeds (kalonji), and MCT oil. According to Gangani, these ingredients work synergistically to reduce inflammation in the body. Turmeric and ginger are renowned for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while black pepper enhances the absorption of turmeric. Nigella seeds, a traditional remedy, further support immunity and digestion. Natural substitute for MCT oil is coconut oil, ghee or olive oil.

Benefits observed by Neha

By the eighth day, Neha reported visible improvements. “I am experiencing better skin, improved gut health, and higher energy levels,” she said. She emphasised that the anti-inflammatory effects are felt throughout the body, whether in areas prone to puffiness, like under the eyes, or elsewhere. “You start feeling less inflamed, and it’s quite magical,” Neha added.

Neha was quick to clarify that this regimen is not intended for weight loss. “It works differently but works wonders,” she said. Anti-inflammatory routines focus on reducing chronic inflammation, which can support overall wellness, immunity, and skin health rather than directly causing weight loss.

Why anti-inflammatory diets matter

Chronic inflammation is linked to several health issues, including digestive discomfort, fatigue, and skin problems. Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods or drinks, like Neha’s concoction, can help maintain balance in the body, improve vitality, and boost immunity naturally.

Neha Dhupia’s journey highlights how simple, natural ingredients can make a noticeable difference in overall well-being when followed consistently.