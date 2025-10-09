Food Review: Step Into The 90's Lounge Culture With Miss Margot

In a city that often chases spectacle, Miss Margot stands apart by drawing you into something subtler, something richer, the art of being present. Tucked into a familiar Bandra crossroads, this cocktail lounge is not about flashy excess or endless menus. Instead, it is a return to the understated elegance of Bombay’s 90s lounge culture, where the evening unfolds slowly, the mood is intentional, and cocktails take centre stage. The experience here is built on quiet luxury and discernment, designed for those who value nuance over noise.

Cocktails First, Always

Step into Miss Margot and it becomes evident, the cocktails are the stars of the show. The namesake Miss Margot is the clearest introduction to the philosophy of the place. At first sip, the drink feels almost coy: a bright citrusy lift greets you with freshness, a burst of lemon and zest. Then, like a well-paced conversation, layers unfold. The depth of morello cherry enters, rich and indulgent, followed by the soft elegance of maraschino. The gin provides the spine, crisp, herbal, and clean, ensuring the fruit never tips into cloying.

Aristotle’s Nectar is an entirely different personality. Built on Otherside whisky, with grapefruit, salted caramel, oloroso sherry, and a whisper of Laphroaig, it plays like a story on the palate. First come the sweet notes, almost comforting, then the smoky aftertaste creeps in, leaving a long, thoughtful finish. It feels contemplative, a cocktail for slow sipping, ideal for the guest who prefers their drink with layers of warmth and character.

Then there’s The Inquisitive Cat, which is perhaps the most playful of the lot. Jose Cuervo Reposado tequila forms its base, but the real twist lies in the prawn-infused Aperol and prawn pickle. Add grapefruit juice, cordial, lime, and blood orange kombucha, and you get a cocktail that prowls with elegance before delivering a sudden burst of flavour. It is bright, funky, and almost mischievous, especially when paired with the crisp rice papad balanced on top, a small nod to Indian seafood culture that elevates the whole experience.





If The Inquisitive Cat is a burst of curiosity, the Royale Pistada is the indulgent exhale that follows. A mix of Short Story rum, toasted desiccated coconut, pistachio ice cream, and pineapple, it is creamy yet refreshing, smooth yet citrus-kissed. There’s a playful decadence in this drink, it feels like dessert and aperitif at once.



Food as the Elegant Supporting Cast



Unlike many modern dining spaces, Miss Margot does not let food overshadow the drinks, and that choice feels intentional. The menu, crafted by Chef Parth Purandare, is curated rather than expansive, with dishes designed to complement the cocktails rather than compete with them.





The Miss Margot Truffle Fries are a perfect example. These aren’t your usual fries, they are built from layered potato sheets, fried to golden crunch, and then scented with truffle oil. The texture is snappy, almost reminiscent of India’s beloved khari biscuits, but richer, more flavourful, and satisfying enough to share without being heavy.



The Cottage Cheese Laksa Dumplings bring a touch of comfort and spice. Each dumpling holds a creamy, soft filling of cottage cheese, the chilli oil drizzled on top giving a fiery kick. Dip them into the accompanying coconut curry sauce, and the dumplings transform into little pockets of indulgence, silky, spicy, and deeply satisfying.





For a nod to nostalgia, the Classic Sliders deliver pure comfort. Soft, pillowy buns sandwich a simple filling of mayo, cheese, and cottage cheese. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it doesn’t need to; sometimes a well-executed classic is enough.



The Laksa Spaghetti brings in an Asian flourish. The pasta is coated in a creamy coconut curry base, laced with earthy mushrooms and finished with crunchy peanuts. Each bite is warm, hearty, and balanced, a dish that soothes while still feeling inventive.





The Roasted Peruvian Chicken is where fusion shines. The dish borrows from Maharashtrian spice sensibilities but twists them into something modern, layering chicken with mayo, tomato accents, and a garnish of fried onions. It’s smoky, tangy, and creamy in turns, delivering a multi-textured bite that feels both familiar and new.





For those looking beyond, dishes like Hay Smoked Salmon with citrus soy and roe, Tuna Negimaki with citrus velouté and pomme purée, and Deconstructed Chicken Wings with sambal buffalo sauce show a more global, refined edge, modern European with Japanese flair.



The entire space seems to be curated for this purpose: to revive the golden age of lounge culture in Bombay, when the night was not about noise but about intention. Miss Margot reminds you that luxury does not need to shout; it can whisper, it can glow.

Avg. cost for 2: 2500+ (inclusive of alcohol)