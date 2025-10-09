India’s Mental Health Burden Rises Amid Smartphone Use & Limited Access To Care

India’s Mental Health Burden Rises Amid Smartphone Use And Limited Access To Care |

Mumbai: As India observes World Mental Health Day 2025 on October 10, experts are raising concerns over the growing mental health crisis, particularly among young people increasingly affected by mobile addiction. Studies show that early exposure to smartphones is linked to rising levels of stress, anxiety, aggression, and social isolation in adolescents.

A recent study by Sapien Labs highlights a growing trend of aggression, anger, and even hallucinations among adolescents including in India. Surveying more than 10,000 teenagers, the study found a strong correlation between mental health issues and the age at which children first start using smartphones.

Many 17-year-olds began using smartphones around age 11 or 12, while some 13-year-olds received their first device as early as 10. Sapien Labs recommends delaying smartphone use until at least age 13 to help adolescents develop stronger social and emotional skills, potentially reducing the risk of anger and behavioural problems later.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that India accounts for nearly 15 percent of the global mental health burden. Despite this, public spending on mental health remains below two percent of the total health budget. Rural areas and smaller urban centres face an acute shortage of trained professionals, with fewer than 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 population, highlighting systemic challenges in providing care to large sections of the population.

Data from the Maharashtra Public Health Department shows that 5,788 people died due to mental and behavioural disorders in the state between 2019 and 2023. The highest number of deaths, 996, occurred in the 45 to 54 age group, followed by 939 deaths in the 35 to 44 age group.

Alarmingly, 277 deaths were recorded among individuals aged 15 to 24. Experts warn that stress, social isolation, unemployment, and excessive mobile use are contributing to these trends. They urge governments, corporations, and communities to implement early intervention strategies, workplace counselling programs, and school-based mental health initiatives to ensure timely access to care.

Certain medical conditions can also impact mental wellbeing. Multiple sclerosis (MS), for example, occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerves in the brain and spinal cord. This slows the transmission of signals between the central nervous system and the rest of the body, causing issues with vision, movement, muscle strength, coordination, and cognition.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Arun B. Shah, Director of the Department of Neurosciences at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, said, “The fear of being misunderstood often forces people into silence, creating an inner conflict that deepens their emotional pain. The 2025 World Mental Health Day theme serves as a reminder that access to timely care and support is critical, not only during crises but also for chronic, life-altering conditions like MS.”

