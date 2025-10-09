Global Fintech Fest 2025: Five Indian AI Startups That You Must Know About

As the curtains close on the sixth edition of the Global FinTech Fest (GFF), the world's largest fintech extravaganza held from October 7-9, a cohort of innovative Indian AI startups emerged as the talk of the town. These homegrown trailblazers, which are also exhibiting at the event, matter profoundly in India's AI narrative, embodying the government's aggressive push to harness artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of economic transformation.

Here's a list of five Indian AI startups that we found very promising at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

1. Gnani.ai

Gnani.ai pioneers voice-first agentic AI platforms that enable enterprises to build and deploy intelligent agents across voice, chat, SMS, and WhatsApp channels, complete with analytics, guardrails, and seamless CRM integrations to automate customer experience (CX) workflows in real-time.

Their solutions cater perfectly to fintech firms, e-commerce giants, and telecom providers seeking context-aware, multilingual conversational AI to enhance support and drive efficiency.

Making a splash at GFF 2025, Gnani.ai unveiled their self-cloned Digital Human powered by the HumanOS platform – a breakthrough in realistic AI avatars supporting Indic languages – while their Booth T-16 demoed live real-time AI agent building, pushing the boundaries of agentic interactions in finance.

2. Kiya.ai

Kiya.ai delivers an AI-based omnichannel and open finance platform that leverages machine learning to automate banking processes, boost cost efficiency, and elevate customer relationships through hyper-personalised engagements.

This positions them as a go-to partner for financial institutions, government bodies, and digital banks aiming to scale inclusive services like lending and advisory in emerging markets.

At GFF 2025, Kiya.ai emphasized "Driving Inclusive Growth Through Responsible AI" from Booth H-20, where they rolled out live demos of their AI-powered banking tech, highlighting innovations that align with India's UPI-led digital finance leadership and set new global standards for ethical AI deployment.

3. AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge specialises in Agentic AI and automation solutions, leveraging AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to streamline complex processes in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, offering pre-built platforms for autonomous agents that handle tasks with minimal human intervention.

The company partners with various organisations like HDFC, Axis Bank, Union Bank, IDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, and Ageas Federal Life Insurance, they cater to banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions seeking scalable automation in high-volume operations like claims processing, fraud detection, and reporting.

At GFF 2025, from Booth #R13, they hosted a special launch on October 7th of a new BFSI automation solution with exclusive early access, alongside live demos of Agentic AI agents in action for document processing, contact centers, employee experience, fraud management, and Gen AI-powered tools like WhatsApp bots, document extraction, and RAG-based LLMs – all featured in their BFSI Experience Center to showcase measurable ROI for future-proofing fintech operations.

4. Helo.ai by Vivaconnect

Helo.ai by Vivaconnect is a leading AI-powered Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, enabling businesses to orchestrate seamless customer interactions across WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, voice, email, and contact centers with intelligent automation and personalization. Tailored for fintech innovators, retail banks, and digital service providers, their platform is said to work in high-stakes environments requiring real-time, compliant communication at scale.

At GFF 2025, they were at Booth I-12-15 with the official launch of Helo Clarity – a tool for unified customer data and engagement – alongside Helo Conversations, redefining how fintechs harness AI for clearer, more actionable insights in a fragmented digital world.

5. Sarvam AI

Sarvam AI is on a mission to build a sovereign Indian AI ecosystem, specialising in full-stack generative AI solutions like large language models (LLMs) and intelligent agents tailored for population-scale applications, with a strong emphasis on multilingual support for India's diverse linguistic landscape.

This makes them ideal for sectors like government, enterprises, and nonprofits in fintech, where they can power secure, localised AI tools for compliance-heavy environments such as banking and payments.

The Indian government selected Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI to develop India's first sovereign Large Language Model (LLM) under the IndiaAI Mission.