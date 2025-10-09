 Indian Techie Uses Perplexity's Comet Browser To Complete Coursera AI Course In Seconds; CEO Aravind Srinivas Responds
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian Techie Uses Perplexity's Comet Browser To Complete Coursera AI Course In Seconds; CEO Aravind Srinivas Responds

Indian Techie Uses Perplexity's Comet Browser To Complete Coursera AI Course In Seconds; CEO Aravind Srinivas Responds

The developer's X post, which exploded within hours of being shared, featured a video showcasing Comet's prowess in answering questions and tackling tasks without any human input.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Indian-Origin CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas | SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

An Indian web developer demonstrated how Perplexity AI's Comet browser could autonomously breeze through an entire Coursera course on AI ethics in mere seconds, prompting a swift and stern rebuke from the company's co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, who warned against such misuse of the tool. The developer's X post, which exploded within hours of being shared, featured a video showcasing Comet's prowess in answering questions and tackling tasks without any human input.

The Indian techie shared his stinit on Comet with a cheeky caption “Just completed my Coursera course,” complete with thanks to Srinivas, Perplexity, and the AI itself. The irony couldn't be thicker, the course in question? “AI Ethics, Responsibility and Creativity,” a program designed to explore the very moral quandaries this stunt exemplifies.

The video, captured in real-time, illustrated Comet's autonomous capabilities as it navigated the Coursera's interactive elements, firing off precise responses to quizzes and assignments with eerie efficiency, effectively “completing” the course in a fraction of the time it would take a learner.

Srinivas, the 31-year-old Chennai-born IIT Madras alumnus and former researcher at OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind, didn't mince words in his reply, which was screenshotted and widely circulated, “Absolutely don’t do this.”

FPJ Shorts
Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai Says PM Modi
Good News For Indian Students! 9 UK Universities To Open Campuses Across Several Indian Cities, Including Mumbai Says PM Modi
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
Did UK PM Keir Starmer Have Kebabs & Biryani At Khyber? More About The Iconic 68-YO Mumbai Restaurant
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
IDF Eliminates Terrorists In Gaza Attack Attempt As Donald Trump Signals Possible Weekend Middle East Trip To Seal Ceasefire
'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Techie Uses Perplexity's Comet Browser To Complete Coursera AI Course In Seconds; CEO Aravind...

Indian Techie Uses Perplexity's Comet Browser To Complete Coursera AI Course In Seconds; CEO Aravind...

Mumbai One App Launched BUT Not For iPhone? Check Features & Other Details Of New Unified Digital...

Mumbai One App Launched BUT Not For iPhone? Check Features & Other Details Of New Unified Digital...

Gmail vs Zoho Mail: How To Switch Accounts Easily | A Step-By-Step Guide

Gmail vs Zoho Mail: How To Switch Accounts Easily | A Step-By-Step Guide

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Price, Specifications Compared

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Price, Specifications Compared

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition With Targaryen Theme Launched in India: Price,...

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition With Targaryen Theme Launched in India: Price,...