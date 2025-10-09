Mumbai One App Launched BUT Not For iPhone? Check Features & Other Details Of New Unified Digital Mobility Platform |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s much-hyped Mumbai One app, touted as India’s first integrated mobility platform, went live on Thursday morning, but the excitement was quickly dampened for iPhone users who were unable to search for the app on the Apple App Store.

The app, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, is currently available on the Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store, but the app is not visible in the search results on the Apple App Store.

How can iOS users Download The Mumbai One App?

iPhone users can temporarily download the Mumbai One app using the direct link: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/mumbai-one/id6478221525. Once downloaded, they can simply register themself to unlock their smart transport option in their hands.

The Mumbai One app, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), aims to bring all of Mumbai’s public transport systems, Metro, Monorail, local trains, and buses, under one digital umbrella. It allows users to book QR-based tickets across 11 different operators, including BEST, TMT, NMMT and KDMT. The app went live at 5 am on Thursday and saw over 500 downloads on the Google Play Store till 11 am.

However, users have already pointed out several issues. Apart from its absence on the Apple App Store, Mumbai One does not yet allow bookings for season or return train tickets. Moreover, commuters cannot book tickets for the newly inaugurated Metro Line 3 phase 2B (Worli–Cuffe Parade) stretch, as its fares and route details have not been uploaded yet. This means that despite both the metro launch and app rollout, passengers will still need to rely on older ticketing systems for now.

During the launch event, PM Modi said Mumbai One represents a 'new era of connected transport' and would make travel seamless by integrating all modes into a single ticketing system. The app supports cashless and contactless payments, features a multimodal journey planner, and provides real-time updates on route availability and service disruptions.

Hosted on a MeitY-compliant Google Cloud Platform and powered by Kubernetes Engine, MMRDA claims the app can handle up to 50 lakh transactions per day, reported PTI. It also assured that no additional charges would be levied on users, with all costs absorbed by the authority.

