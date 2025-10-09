Navi Mumbai: Advocate Lodges FIR On Social Media User Kikki Singh After Derogatory Video On CJI Gavai Circulates On X

CJI BR Gavai (File Image) | ANI

A criminal case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police after an advocate filed a formal complaint against a social media user for allegedly circulating an offensive video targeting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai.

Derogatory Visuals Circulated on X

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the New Panvel Police Station, the accused, using the online alias “Kikki Singh”, posted a video on X that portrayed CJI Gavai in a highly disrespectful manner. The visuals allegedly showed the Chief Justice with a pot around his neck, blue paint smeared on his face, and being struck with a shoe by an unidentified person.

#WATCH | Delhi: Suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object at CJI BR Gavai, says, "...I was hurt...I was not inebriated, this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened."



"A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th… pic.twitter.com/6h4S47NxMd — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Attempt to Incite Caste-Based Hatred, Alleges FIR

As reported by Live Law, the FIR claims that the video was designed to imply that no matter how high a Scheduled Caste person rises in life, they still deserve to be treated like historical untouchables. The complainant has further alleged that Kikki Singh, along with some associates, conspired to spread caste-based hatred, particularly targeting Justice Gavai, the first Dalit Chief Justice of India.

#WATCH | Delhi: On uproar over his object-hurling attempt at CJI BR Gavai, who is a Dalit, suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore says, "...My name is Dr Rakesh Kishore. Can someone tell my caste? Maybe I am a Dalit too. It is one-sided that you are taking advantage of the fact that… pic.twitter.com/0y3STytKxk — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Narrative Around CJI Could Have Dangerous Consequences

The complainant also referred to a recent courtroom incident where a lawyer allegedly threw a shoe at CJI Gavai. Though the Supreme Court Registry did not pursue action against the individual, the Chief Justice’s mother and sister reportedly condemned the incident as an attack on the Constitution. “CJI Gavai has never insulted Hindus or Sanatan Dharma,” the advocate stated, warning against the spread of such inflammatory narratives.

Charges Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST Act

Based on the complaint, the police have booked the accused under sections 3(5), 61(2), 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, given the caste-sensitive nature of the alleged offence.