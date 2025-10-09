Navi Mumbai: Advocate Lodges FIR On Social Media User Kikki Singh After Derogatory Video On CJI Gavai Circulates On X

A criminal case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police after an advocate filed a formal complaint against a social media user for allegedly circulating an offensive video targeting Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai.
Derogatory Visuals Circulated on X
According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the New Panvel Police Station, the accused, using the online alias “Kikki Singh”, posted a video on X that portrayed CJI Gavai in a highly disrespectful manner. The visuals allegedly showed the Chief Justice with a pot around his neck, blue paint smeared on his face, and being struck with a shoe by an unidentified person.
Attempt to Incite Caste-Based Hatred, Alleges FIR
As reported by Live Law, the FIR claims that the video was designed to imply that no matter how high a Scheduled Caste person rises in life, they still deserve to be treated like historical untouchables. The complainant has further alleged that Kikki Singh, along with some associates, conspired to spread caste-based hatred, particularly targeting Justice Gavai, the first Dalit Chief Justice of India.
Narrative Around CJI Could Have Dangerous Consequences
The complainant also referred to a recent courtroom incident where a lawyer allegedly threw a shoe at CJI Gavai. Though the Supreme Court Registry did not pursue action against the individual, the Chief Justice’s mother and sister reportedly condemned the incident as an attack on the Constitution. “CJI Gavai has never insulted Hindus or Sanatan Dharma,” the advocate stated, warning against the spread of such inflammatory narratives.
Charges Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST Act
Based on the complaint, the police have booked the accused under sections 3(5), 61(2), 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked, given the caste-sensitive nature of the alleged offence.