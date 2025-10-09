Pan & Gutka Stains On Mumbai Metro Railings Spark Outrage Online; Netizens Demand Strict Punishment For Spitters

Pan Spit On Mumbai Metro Railings Sparks Outrage Online; Netizens Demand Strict Punishment For Spitters | FPJ

Mumbai: A photo showing pan and gutka stains purportedly on the side railing of the newly opened Mumbai Metro Line 3 has triggered a wave of anger on social media, with citizens demanding harsh penalties for those responsible. The image, initially shared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly went viral as users expressed disappointment over the lack of civic sense among commuters.

The post, captioned “Divided by States, united by disgust,” was later retweeted with a strong appeal: “Identify them. Publicly shame them. Ban them from all Metros for six months. Do whatever it takes to tackle this issue of littering and spitting. Our people will not improve by themselves.”

Identify them. Publicly shame them. Ban them from all Metros for 6 months. Do whatever it takes to tackle this issue of littering, spitting etc. Our people will not improve by themselves, they need to be treated with an iron fist on issues like law and order and civic sense. https://t.co/OxA1BbRpHD — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) October 9, 2025

Many users echoed this sentiment, calling for accountability through CCTV footage and strict fines. “It should be simple enough to find the culprit with CCTV. Start with heavy fines. Nothing hurts Indians more than spending money,” one user wrote. Another suggested that “one year of military training should be compulsory to instill discipline and civic pride.”

Others proposed practical solutions like making the One Mumbai Card mandatory for all travel, with offenders being denied access. “Sometimes the government needs access control tools. It’s not dictatorship, it’s discipline,” commented another commuter.

Some also expressed frustration that even new infrastructure becomes stained within days of opening. “Every public utility is designed with aesthetics and care. We need wardens to ensure they stay that way,” one person said, urging authorities to act fast.

Officials noted that the Maharashtra Security Force had taken over station security the same morning and that such acts are often committed by labourers or careless commuters.

The incident has reignited the debate over civic behaviour in India’s cities. While the Metro has transformed Mumbai’s daily travel, many believe that true progress depends as much on discipline and respect for public spaces as it does on infrastructure.