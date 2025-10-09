Panvel Municipal Corporation Organises Classical Marathi Language Week With Exhibitions And Essay Competitions

Students Enthusiastically Participate in Classical Marathi Language Week Events in Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: As part of the ongoing Classical Marathi Language Week celebrations from October 3 to 9, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has organized a series of activities aimed at promoting awareness and appreciation of the Marathi language.

Informative Exhibitions Highlight Marathi’s Richness and History

Informative exhibitions on the richness and history of Marathi were held at Pillai College, Municipal Schools No. 5 and 6, and MGM College. Additionally, essay writing competitions were conducted at Pillai College and MGM College, Kamothe, drawing enthusiastic participation from students.

अभिजात मराठी भाषा दिवस व अभिजात मराठी भाषा सप्ताह राज्यात दिनांक 3 ऑक्टोबर ते 9 ऑक्टोबर या दरम्यान साजरा करण्यात येत आहे. त्या अनुषंगाने आयुक्त तथा प्रशासक मंगेश चितळे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली पालिकेच्या वतीने मराठी भाषेविषयी माहितीपर प्रदर्शनाचे आयोजन पिल्लई कॉलेज, महापालिका… pic.twitter.com/5ltjLHzc8N — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 8, 2025

Students Express Pride in Marathi Through Competitions

The exhibitions showcased the evolution of Marathi, its classical status, and its contribution to literature and culture, while the essay competitions encouraged students to express their thoughts on language preservation and pride in linguistic heritage.

Rare Marathi Books Exhibition on October 9

As part of the week-long celebration, a special exhibition of rare Marathi books will be organized on Thursday, October 9, at D.B. Patil School. The event is being jointly hosted by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and K.G. Limaye Public Library and Reading Hall. The exhibition will remain open to visitors from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and citizens are encouraged to attend in large numbers to explore Marathi’s literary treasures.

Also Watch:

PMC’s Commitment to Preserving Marathi Language

The initiatives reflect the civic body’s commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of the Marathi language through active community and student engagement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/