Panvel Municipal Corporation Celebrates 'Classical Marathi Language Week' With Exhibitions, Lectures And Competitions

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is celebrating Classical Marathi Language Week with a series of events and exhibitions organized between October 3 and 9. The celebrations, aim to promote awareness and pride in the Marathi language.

Exhibitions Inaugurated

An informative exhibition on Marathi language and literature was inaugurated at the municipal headquarters in the presence of Deputy Commissioners Swaroop Kharge and Abhishek Paradkar, Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Raju Patodkar, and General Administration Department Head Kirti Mahajan.

Exhibitions Across the City

As part of the week-long celebration, exhibitions highlighting the richness of the Marathi language were held at the Municipal Headquarters, KLE College in Kalamboli, and Dagdi School. Similar exhibitions are being organized across various schools and colleges in the city.

Essay Competition for Residents

The Corporation has also announced an essay competition for residents on the topic “Classical Marathi Language.” Participants are required to submit handwritten essays to Headmaster Valmik Rathod of Loknete D. B. Patil School by 5 PM on October 7.

Special Lecture Scheduled

Adding to the celebrations, a special lecture by Prof. Dr. V. L. Dharurkar from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the theme “The Beauty and New Directions of the Marathi Language” will be held on October 9. Schools in the municipal area are also hosting quiz competitions, lectures, and cultural programs as part of the initiative.

Student Participation at Ramseth Thakur College

At Ramseth Thakur College of Commerce and Science, Kharghar, students participated enthusiastically in lectures, quiz contests, and essay competitions organized under the campaign. The event was supported by Marathi faculty members Mansi Koshti and Durga Maurya.

Conclusion with Rare Books Exhibition

To conclude the week, a special Exhibition of Rare Books will be held on October 9 at Loknete D. B. Patil School, jointly organized by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and K. G. Limaye Public Library.

The exhibition will remain open from 12 PM to 6 PM, and citizens have been urged to visit in large numbers to celebrate the legacy and beauty of the Marathi language.

