 Maharashtra: Three Women Dead, 10 Injured After Tyre Burst Causes Vehicle To Overturn In Dharashiv
A multi-utility vehicle carrying the passengers was going from Solapur district to Naldurg in Dharashiv to visit a temple. However, due to the tyre burst, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit the road divider before overturning, a police official told PTI.

Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Maharashtra: Three Women Dead, 10 Injured After Tyre Burst Causes Vehicle To Overturn In Dharashiv | Representation Image

Three women were killed and 10 other passengers injured after the four-wheeler they were travelling in suffered a tyre burst and overturned in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am in Shivri Phata area, they said.

"Three women, hailing from Ule village in Solapur, died and 10 other passengers were injured. They were sent to Solapur for medical treatment," he said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

