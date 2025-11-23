Why Mumbai Entrepreneur Left The City For Bangkok & A Better Quality Of Life

A candid LinkedIn post by Blink Digital co founder and Chief Business Officer Rikki Agarwal has gone viral after he announced that he recently moved out of Mumbai and relocated to Bangkok for a better quality of life. His honest reflection has triggered conversations among young Indian professionals who say they increasingly feel torn between opportunity and personal wellbeing in India’s biggest metros.

A City That Built His Career, But No Longer Fits His Life

In his post, Agarwal shared that he grew up in Sikkim and moved to Mumbai for engineering, eventually building his career, company and network in the city. For two decades, he credits Mumbai for fuelling his ambition and shaping his adult life. However, as he turned 40, he found himself asking a difficult question — was he living, or merely coping with the pace and compromises the city demanded? One line from his post summarised the shift in perspective and has since been widely shared: “India has everything I need to build a business. Nothing I need to live well.”

The Move That Took Five Years to Decide

Agarwal made it clear that relocating to Bangkok was not a sudden or impulsive decision. He described it as a five year process driven not by tax advantages or career dissatisfaction, but by the pursuit of a more balanced and healthy life. Interestingly, he said his routine has barely changed. It is still “Gym. Office. Home.” Yet the quality of those everyday actions feels significantly different. He highlighted clean breathable air, fresh food, uninterrupted sleep, efficient public systems and the ability to spend money on living better instead of compensating for gaps in basic infrastructure as key reasons why Bangkok feels more humane and liveable.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Traffic Department Removes 31 Abandoned Vehicles From Ulwe After Citizen Complaint On...

A Question That Sparked a Larger Debate

Agarwal ended his post with a simple yet confronting question: “If you had the chance to leave Mumbai for a better lifestyle, would you?” The question has rapidly gained attention, creating a split between those who believe Mumbai remains irreplaceable for ambition and growth, and others who say they feel exhausted, anxious and increasingly disconnected from the idea of endlessly hustling to survive city life. Many users pointed out deteriorating air quality, constant pressure, rising living costs and lack of reliable infrastructure as reasons why leaving the city feels tempting.

A Larger Shift in How Indians Define Success

Agarwal’s post reflects a growing shift in attitude, especially among urban working professionals in Tier 1 cities. For years, success was defined by living in major metros, climbing the career ladder and embracing the hustle. Now, the conversation is changing. Health, mental peace, space, clean air, access to nature and time with loved ones are becoming markers of success. His post has become more than a personal announcement — it has become a mirror to a generation reconsidering what they are willing to sacrifice and what they want their futures to feel like.