 Navi Mumbai Traffic Department Removes 31 Abandoned Vehicles From Ulwe After Citizen Complaint On Aaple Sarkar Portal
The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has cleared 31 abandoned vehicles from Ulwe following a complaint lodged through the Aaple Sarkar portal. The complaint made on November 9 urged authorities to remove derelict vehicles from Ulwe. “The complaint has been received and action has been taken as requested,” the Traffic Department said in its official communication.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Department clears 31 abandoned vehicles from Ulwe following a citizen complaint | Representational Image

Joint Drive Conducted by Seawoods Traffic Branch and Ulwe Police

A special joint drive was then carried out by the Seawoods Traffic Branch and Ulwe Police Station. According to the action-taken report, “A total of 31 abandoned vehicles were identified during the search operation.”

Officials added that owners of 16 vehicles were contacted directly. “They were instructed to remove their vehicles immediately, and they have complied,” the report stated.

Seizure Process Initiated for Remaining Vehicles

For the remaining abandoned vehicles, officials have begun the seizure process. “Correspondence has been initiated with the Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO, for further action,” the department confirmed, referring to a letter sent on November 13.

Traffic Department Assures Continued Vigilance

The Traffic Department also assured continued vigilance. “If any more abandoned vehicles are found in the Ulwe node, necessary action will be taken,” the Seawoods Traffic Branch said.

