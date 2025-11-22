Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns

Residents flag safety and quality issues in ongoing sewerage line work in Sector 14, Koperkhairne | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: Residents of Sector 14, Koparkhairne, have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the ongoing sewerage line work being carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), alleging poor workmanship, repeated negligence, and damage to public infrastructure.

Project Began in May 2025 but Faced Early Issues

The project, located near Reliance Foundation School, began in May 2025. However, residents say the work has been marred by repeated lapses since the very beginning. Shortly after excavation started, a car got stuck in the loose soil, prompting locals to raise a complaint via email and social media.

With schools reopening and the monsoon approaching, the work was subsequently put on hold. Following pressure from social workers, the stretch was temporarily tarred.

Residents Claim Situation Worsened After Work Restarted

Months later, when NMMC restarted the project, residents allege the situation deteriorated further. “The quality of work is completely unacceptable. The entire road was left covered in mud, the garden area was damaged, and even the animal-poop corner—built recently at a cost of lakhs—was destroyed,” a resident said. Citizens also pointed out that streetlights in the area have remained non-functional throughout the period of construction.

Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Poorly Filled Pits; Bus Incident Raises Alarm

Despite multiple vehicles getting stuck in poorly filled pits, the issue persisted. On November 21, gravel was laid in preparation for tarring; yet on the same day, a bus became stuck in the same stretch, raising fresh concerns about safety.

“If a bus can still sink into the road even after graveling, what will happen when school buses, garbage vans or fire brigades take this route?” another resident questioned. “We fear that even after tarring, the road will collapse again because the foundation work is weak.”

Residents Question NMMC’s Supervision and Accountability

Residents have raised several key questions about the handling of the project:

. “Who will take responsibility for the damage caused and for ensuring road safety?”

. “Is anyone from NMMC actually monitoring the quality of work?”

. “Is the contractor following the approved work order and technical standards?”

. “Why is taxpayers’ money being wasted repeatedly due to such poor supervision?”

Locals Demand Immediate Action, Site Inspection and Repairs

Demanding immediate intervention, locals have urged NMMC to inspect the site, ensure proper repair work, restore damaged amenities such as the garden and poop corner, and take strict action against the contractor if quality lapses are confirmed.

Residents Warn of Possible Accidents if Work Not Rectified

Residents say they expect the civic body to “act urgently before a major accident takes place.”

