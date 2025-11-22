 Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns

Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns

Residents of Sector 14, Koparkhairne, have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the ongoing sewerage line work being carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), alleging poor workmanship, repeated negligence, and damage to public infrastructure.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Residents flag safety and quality issues in ongoing sewerage line work in Sector 14, Koperkhairne | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Nov 22: Residents of Sector 14, Koparkhairne, have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the ongoing sewerage line work being carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), alleging poor workmanship, repeated negligence, and damage to public infrastructure.

Project Began in May 2025 but Faced Early Issues

The project, located near Reliance Foundation School, began in May 2025. However, residents say the work has been marred by repeated lapses since the very beginning. Shortly after excavation started, a car got stuck in the loose soil, prompting locals to raise a complaint via email and social media.

With schools reopening and the monsoon approaching, the work was subsequently put on hold. Following pressure from social workers, the stretch was temporarily tarred.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns
Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles Getting Stuck Raise Safety Concerns
IND vs SA ODIs: Shubman Gill RULED OUT, KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for ODI Captaincy, BCCI To Announce Squad On Sunday; Report
IND vs SA ODIs: Shubman Gill RULED OUT, KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for ODI Captaincy, BCCI To Announce Squad On Sunday; Report
G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Key World Leaders In Johannesburg, Reaffirms Commitment To Global Progress And Strong Partnerships
G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Key World Leaders In Johannesburg, Reaffirms Commitment To Global Progress And Strong Partnerships
VIDEO: 'Humble' Travis Head Shifts Gears In HILARIOUS Press Conference With Steve Smith After Ashes 1st Test
VIDEO: 'Humble' Travis Head Shifts Gears In HILARIOUS Press Conference With Steve Smith After Ashes 1st Test

Residents Claim Situation Worsened After Work Restarted

Months later, when NMMC restarted the project, residents allege the situation deteriorated further. “The quality of work is completely unacceptable. The entire road was left covered in mud, the garden area was damaged, and even the animal-poop corner—built recently at a cost of lakhs—was destroyed,” a resident said. Citizens also pointed out that streetlights in the area have remained non-functional throughout the period of construction.

Multiple Vehicles Stuck in Poorly Filled Pits; Bus Incident Raises Alarm

Despite multiple vehicles getting stuck in poorly filled pits, the issue persisted. On November 21, gravel was laid in preparation for tarring; yet on the same day, a bus became stuck in the same stretch, raising fresh concerns about safety.

“If a bus can still sink into the road even after graveling, what will happen when school buses, garbage vans or fire brigades take this route?” another resident questioned. “We fear that even after tarring, the road will collapse again because the foundation work is weak.”

Residents Question NMMC’s Supervision and Accountability

Residents have raised several key questions about the handling of the project:

. “Who will take responsibility for the damage caused and for ensuring road safety?”

. “Is anyone from NMMC actually monitoring the quality of work?”

. “Is the contractor following the approved work order and technical standards?”

. “Why is taxpayers’ money being wasted repeatedly due to such poor supervision?”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Seawoods Road...
article-image

Locals Demand Immediate Action, Site Inspection and Repairs

Demanding immediate intervention, locals have urged NMMC to inspect the site, ensure proper repair work, restore damaged amenities such as the garden and poop corner, and take strict action against the contractor if quality lapses are confirmed.

Residents Warn of Possible Accidents if Work Not Rectified

Residents say they expect the civic body to “act urgently before a major accident takes place.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles...

Navi Mumbai News: Koparkhairne Residents Slam Poor-Quality Sewerage Line Work In Sector 14; Vehicles...

Maharashtra News: ‘You Have Votes, I Have Funds,' Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar While Campaigning In...

Maharashtra News: ‘You Have Votes, I Have Funds,' Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar While Campaigning In...

Mumbai News: GT Hospital Introduces New System To Stop Casualty Ward Delays Caused By Doctor...

Mumbai News: GT Hospital Introduces New System To Stop Casualty Ward Delays Caused By Doctor...

MahaRERA Issues Strict New SOP For Compensation Recovery; Defaulting Developers May Face...

MahaRERA Issues Strict New SOP For Compensation Recovery; Defaulting Developers May Face...

Mumbai: Chemical Leak In Andheri Industrial Structure Claims One Life, Two Hospitalised After...

Mumbai: Chemical Leak In Andheri Industrial Structure Claims One Life, Two Hospitalised After...